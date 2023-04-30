The Denver Nuggets ended the regular season with an abysmal 7-10 record, but that did not stop them from stomping the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. They wrapped up that series in five games, moving onto a highly anticipated tilt with the Phoenix Suns. The Nuggets did not listen to the pundits that have been doubting them and pounded Phoenix in the opener of the Western Conference Semifinals, taking Game 1 125-107.

The Nuggets’ offensive schemes were incredible on Saturday night, and the Suns did not have an answer for Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Phoenix’s loss of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson at the trade deadline was exposed, its perimeter defense nonexistent. Denver’s offensive firepower was not limited to Jokic and Murray; the home team’s role players were also fantastic at Ball Arena.

As the series continues, here are three bold predictions for the Nuggets in Game 2 of their second-round series with the Suns.

Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combine for 10+ threes

Suns head coach Monty Williams will watch the film leading up to Monday’s game and focus on his team’s defensive schemes. The Nuggets were getting anything they wanted offensively, especially in the first half.

The Game 2 scouting report for Phoenix will likely concentrate on limiting Jamal Murray, who reached his peak playoff form once again with 34 points and nine assists while draining six triples. Thus, the Denver’s support cast must be ready to chuck it from long distance when the defense commits even more attention to Murray.

One terrific attribute of Denver’s players is their unselfishness. They must continue exemplifying that in Game 2 because guys like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter Jr. will be open from long distance. Jokic and Murray will find them in the wings or the corners, and they will combine for at least 10 three-pointers made in Game 2.

Nikola Jokic registers a 30-point triple-double

When the Nuggets were cooking in the first quarter, some fans may not have noticed that Nikola Jokic was not that much of a factor during. As the game progressed, he still finished with remarkable numbers of 24 points, 19 rebounds, and five assists. Jokic shot 43% from the field in Game 1, which will increase to 55-60% in Game 2.

That uptick in efficiency will no doubt lead to more points for Jokic. Deandre Ayton had a difficult time defending Jokic, unlike in their last matchup during the 2021 NBA Playoffs. As Jokic starts piling up the points, the Suns may decide to double-team him in some instances, but Jokic’s excellent timing will raise his assist total, culminating in a 30-point triple-double for Game 2.

The Nuggets win by double-digits, take commanding 2-0 lead

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combined for 56 points in Game 1, but that will increase to 65-70 in Game 2. Williams relies heavily on his starters, and he will realize that Landry Shamet and Jock Landale may not be equipped for a regular role against Denver. The Suns will shoot more threes, possibly making more, and lessen their turnovers, but it will not be enough to win at Ball Arena.

The Nuggets will prove why they are the No. 1 seed in the West and make another statement before the second round shifts to the desert. Michael Porter Jr. scored only 11 points in the initial contest, a number that should go up Monday night. Denver must not take its foot off the gas pedal because Phoenix has offensive machines who can explode, giving the team a real chance to steal a win in the Mile High City.

With altitude in their favor and the Pepsi Center crowd behind them, the Nuggets are primed to take a 2-0 advantage in this series.