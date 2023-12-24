Did Deontay Wilder complete his last professional boxing fight against Joseph Parker?

Deontay Wilder put up a solid fight against Joseph Parker in a highly anticipated heavyweight boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Wilder vs. Parker fight went 12 rounds, but Wilder's performance was not enough to land the victory. Now, the former WBC heavyweight title holder responds to the question of retirement.

Deontay Wilder gave a murky response to the question of his retirement after the Joseph Parker fight

This is what Wilder had to say about leaving the ring permanently after his fight against Parker:

“We'll see what happens. We have a little bit more left, but I've done a great job with managing my money, investing, and I'm a happy fighter,” Wilder said, per The Guardian. “We go ahead and do what we do and we go home and live and spread love to the family and all our loved ones.”

Wilder continued, “I'm a warrior, so I'll be back soon. And if not, then it's been an enjoyment.”

The 38-year-old has had an impressive boxing career. He held the WBC heavyweight title from 2015 to 2020. His initial title victory saw him become the first American world heavyweight champion since 2007. Throughout the ups and downs, Wilder remains grateful.

“I'm going to wear my smile because I'm blessed and I'm highly favored,” the veteran boxer said.

Wilder ended his response to the question by inspiring those who have ambitions in sports and/or life.

“You must keep going, for we all have greatness in us, but greatness is only determined by service and I'm going to continue to apply my service, baby.”

Despite his positive attitude, could the boxing world see a Deontay Wilder retirement soon?