There’s no question that the the transfer portal has changed college basketball forever. It’s almost like a free agency for NCAA players. They have the type of control over their future that they never had in the past. It seems like in recent years, a couple of big-time players make the shocking decision to enter the portal and thus creating the potential to really tip the balance of power in the college basketball landscape. This season’s major decision came from DePaul star Aneesah Morrow. Although DePaul finished with a 16-17 record this season, they did receive a lot of national media attention due to her presence. Aneesah Morrow in the transfer portal has the potential to vault a team to the top of the pack.

Morrow was one of the best players in the country this past season. She was an All-Big East selection as well as a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award and the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award. She was also named as an AP and USBWA All-American.

A sophomore, Morrow had a breakout season. She averaged 25.7 points per game, 12.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.3 blocked shots with shooting splits of 42.5 percent shooting from the field and 64.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Her defensive ability landed her as a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Aneesah Morrow in the transfer portal is sure to draw interest from plenty of teams. She also made it exactly clear what interested teams need to do to contact her.