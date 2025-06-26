The Golden State Warriors made a move that will impact their standing in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Golden State had one second-round pick to utilize in the round but will now have two selections following their trade with the Phoenix Suns, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

“The Phoenix Suns are trading the Nos. 52 and 59 picks to the Golden State Warriors for No. 41, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote.

It's clear that the Warriors made this move to revamp their overall roster depth. They had no first-round picks to use on Wednesday night, meaning this move will allow them to select two players instead of one.

What's next for Warriors after NBA Draft trade with Suns

Article Continues Below

The Warriors understood their depth issues led to their demise in the 2025 postseason. Which makes their decision to land two picks from the Suns in the 2025 NBA Draft instead of just one more reasonable.

Golden State enters an offseason where they might not be able to make big moves that don't involve their veteran star core of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green. However, their ceiling dissipated when Curry suffered a hamstring strain in the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Before the injury, the Warriors showed a lot of promise with how they performed on both sides of the ball. They were one of the best teams after the NBA All-Star break, being a difficult team to beat after acquiring Butler from the Miami Heat.

This offseason will be crucial to maximize the potential of Curry, Butler and Green as a star trio. Their title window is short, which makes the upcoming 2025-26 season very important for the franchise to capitalize.

The Warriors do have players to manage this summer. Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, Jonathan Kuminga, and Kevin Knox are free agents. Kuminga stands as the lone restricted free agent, making his future with the team up in the air as he looks for a bigger role.