Former Georgia head coach Tom Crean is being linked to DePaul basketball after the program parted ways with Tony Stubblefield.

DePaul basketball parted ways with Tony Stubblefield on Monday, the program announced. The Blue Demons are just 3-15 and the school is hoping that a change in leadership will help the team get back on track.

“After evaluating the current state of our men's basketball program, a decision was made to make a change in the head coaching position,” DePaul vice president and Director of Athletics DeWayne Peevy said, via depaulbluedemons.com. “We want to thank Coach Stubblefield for his hard work and determination over the last two-plus seasons to move our basketball program forward through a new era for DePaul Athletics. Unfortunately, we did not meet our goals.”

So what's next for DePaul basketball? Former Georgia basketball head coach Tom Crean is being linked to the position, per Tony Patelis.

In addition to Georgia, Crean has also served as the head coach of Marquette and Indiana. The 57-year-old has plenty of experience at top-tier programs, and he most recently coached in 2022. The fit makes sense, but DePaul has yet to make an official decision.

The decision to fire Stubblefield this early in the season is surprising. Yes, DePaul basketball has struggled during the 2023-24 campaign without question, but typically programs will wait a bit longer to make such a big decision.

Stubblefield took over the heading coaching job at DePaul in 2021. He enjoyed some good moments but finished with a losing record (28-54) during his time with the Blue Demons.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on DePaul basketball as they are made available.