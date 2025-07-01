Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is still working his way back from injury, but the former Rookie of the Year sounded optimistic when meeting with the media on Monday.

Carroll, who is recovering from a chip fracture in his left wrist, has not played since June 18, but he said he is doing just about everything in his rehab except for swinging a bat.

“Doing the things I can do,” he said in a video posted by FOX Phoenix's Megan Plain. “Defense, one-handed swings, whatever I can do right now, I’m trying to make sure I can hit the ground running and I don’t need a bunch of off days when I get back.”

“I can do pretty much everything except hit,” he continued. “That’s the last little thing — not so little thing — to check off. I’m hoping that’s starting up sooner than later and we can go from there.”

Carroll has been doing his rehab with the team in Phoenix, rather than at the organization's training facility at Salt River. From what Carroll said, it seems to be nothing to read into.

“I wanted to stay here as opposed to go to Salt River,” he said. “I feel like over there it feels more like rehab whereas here everyone’s in gamed mode.”

Diamondbacks manager provides Corbin Carroll update

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) catches a fly ball against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park.
Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks expect Carroll to be back around the All-Star break, and his manager, Torey Lovullo, believes the Midsummer Classic may serve as motivation.

“I know if he gets nominated to play in the All-Star Game that he would love to play in the All-Star Game, and I think he’s driving hard to really get himself right before that if that does come up,” he said.

In the 72 games he's played, Carroll has made his All-Star case. He's leading the National League in triples (9), after also doing so in both his first two seasons in the majors. He also has 20 home runs and is hitting for a .914 OPS, which would be a career high if it holds. The advanced metrics like him as well — he has a 148 wRC+ and 3.5 fWAR so far.

Arizona is 6-5 in Carroll's absence and are four games back in the National League Wild Card hunt.

