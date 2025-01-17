ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

DePaul has struggled all season and is one of the worst Big East teams this year. Georgetown has proven they belong in the Big East this season. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a DePaul-Georgetown prediction and pick.

DePaul is 9-9 this season with almost zero notable wins. However, they have notable losses against Texas Tech, Providence, St. John's, Northwestern, UConn, Villanova, Xavier, and Marquette. Jacob Meyer has been the best player for the Blue Demons this year. The Blue Demons have been competing, but it has been a struggle. They could get a huge win in this game on the road.

Georgetown is 12-5 this season, with notable wins against Syracuse, Creighton, Seton Hall, and Xavier. However, they have losses against Notre Dame, West Virginia, Marquette, UConn, and St. John's. Thomas Sorber and Micah Peavy are the two biggest keys to a balanced Hoyas offense. They need to be more consistent and can get back on track in this game against the Blue Demons.

Here are the DePaul-Georgetown College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: DePaul-Georgetown Odds

DePaul: +8.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +350

Georgetown: -8.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -465

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How to Watch DePaul vs. Georgetown

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: CBSSN

Why DePaul Will Cover The Spread/Win

DePaul's offense has been inconsistent and, at best, okay this season. They score 77.3 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 45%, and a three-point percentage of 37.3%. Three Blue Demons are averaging over double digits this season, with Jacob Meyer leading the team with 13.9 points per game.

Conor Enright has been crucial to this team's ball movement and leads the team in assists at 6.9 per game. This offense has significantly improved this season under Chris Holtmann. Still, this is a bad matchup because the Hoyas have one of the best defenses in the Big East. DePaul should score a little, but it will be tough.

Georgetown's offense has struggled this season. They score 73.1 points per game, have a 46.6% field goal percentage, and a 32.1% three-point shooting percentage. Four Hoyas are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, and Thomas Sorber leads the team in scoring with 14.2 points per game.

The offense has not been great overall, but its balance and ball movement have been its strength. Malik Mack leads the team in assists with 4.7 per game. This offense has a great matchup against DePaul, and how much this defense has struggled as a unit on this side of the court this year.

Why Georgetown Will Cover The Spread/Win

DePaul's defense has been awful this season. They allow 74.1 points per game, 44.9% from the field, and 36.3% from behind the arc. They have struggled most down low. NJ Benson leads the team in rebounds with 5.8 per game, and David Skogman is just behind with 5.5 per game. Benson also leads the team in blocks with 1.4 per game.

They have not been much better when it comes to on-ball defense. Only one player is averaging at least one steal per game, and Layden Blocker leads the team with 1.1 per game. This defense has been bad, and the Hoyas should be able to score despite struggling on offense in their own right. This is a big X-factor in this game.

Georgetown's defense has been great and is arguably the best in the Big East. They allow 63.9 points per game, 38.2% from the field, and 32.8% from behind the arc. Down low, Thomas Sorber has been a matchup nightmare for opposing teams. He leads the team in rebounding with 8.6 per game and in blocks with 2.5 per game.

Four different Hoyas are also averaging over one steal, with Micah Peavyy leading the team with 2.4 steals per game. This defense should completely shut down a DePaul offense that has improved but is not elite this season.

Final DePaul-Georgetown Prediction & Pick

Georgetown has lost three straight entering this game, but they should win easily in this matchup against DePaul. Georgetown does not have a good offense, but they should do just enough in this game against a bad DePaul defense. Georgetown will shut down DePaul on defense and win easily in this game against the Blue Demons. Georgetown wins and covers at home in this game against DePaul.

Final DePaul-Georgetown Prediction & Pick: Georgetown -8.5 (-120)