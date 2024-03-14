Derrick Henry made things official, signing his contract with the Baltimore Ravens and officially making his first comments to the media since signing with the squad on Tuesday. Henry seemed ready for the occasion, sporting a purple suit that left many on social media in awe. Initially, it seems like he opted to don the Ravens' colors, eager to be part of the AFC's top team from the previous season. However, the meaning behind his purple suit was deeper as he shared both in the press conference and an interview with NFL Network.
Ask a silly question. Get a way deeper answer than you expected. From The Insiders on @nflnetwork on Derrick Henry’s choice of suit today and why it was the perfect way to honor his late grandmother and kick start his tenure with the #Ravens. pic.twitter.com/VuRDCtc3Yk
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2024
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo asked him why he wore the purple suit. His reply was heartwarming.
“This is actually the suit that I wore to my grandmother's funeral,” Henry said, “She helped raise me since I was a, so I was a kid. She passed away in 2016, my rookie year. And this is a suit I wore to her funeral. And when they told me that I was coming to do the presser and sign, I felt like this was the perfect suit to wear with the purple, matching their purple here. And I feel like it's a great connection between both sides. And yeah, I feel like it fits good. It still fits. I haven't gotten too fat throughout the years. Everything was in boxes. I'm moving in this next week. So glad I was able to find it cause I was throwing stuff everywhere, but thankful that I'm able to put it on and honor her and be able to wear the purple.”
Henry was spoken about his close connection with his grandmother, penning a piece for the Players Tribune in 2018 entitled, “I Did It, Grandma”. The article detailed his close relationship with his grandmother and how she helped him grow into the man and competitor that he is today.
“I guess I just want you to know that I love you and I miss you, and I’m doing all the right things. I’m keeping God first, like you always told me to. I’m working hard every day. I’m being respectful to my elders. I’m doing my lessons, Grandma — I promise I am. And when I walk across that stage in Tuscaloosa today and get my degree, I know I won’t be walking alone. You’ll be right there with me, the same way you are every day, inside my heart. I can feel your spirit. I can hear you singing. You did a good job raising me, Grandma,” Henry wrote at the conclusion of the piece.
Derrick Henry's heartfelt tribute to his grandmother is a powerful reminder of the impact that family can have on shaping us as individuals. And, with his massive success in the NFL, he surely is making his family proud.