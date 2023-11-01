UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis was arrested on Wednesday, October 25, for reckless driving, just ten days before his UFC Fight Night main event against Jailton Almeida in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Derrick Lewis was allegedly going 136 mph in a 50 mph zone in a red Lamborghini and was arrested Via ABC 13 Houston pic.twitter.com/OIbPQ30xVF — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) October 31, 2023

The 38-year-old fighter was charged with a misdemeanor and released on $100 bond hours after his arrest. According to Harris County police, Lewis was driving a red Lamborghini at 136 mph in a 50 mph zone and made unsafe lane changes while weaving in and out of traffic. The incident occurred in Texas, and Lewis is due back in court on December 27

Lewis is the UFC's all-time knockout leader and holds the record for the most knockouts with 14. He is a fan-favorite fighter who has twice challenged for UFC gold, fighting Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight championship and Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title. Lewis is coming off a highlight-reel stoppage of Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291 in July and agreed to replace Curtis Blaydes on short notice against Almeida.

Despite the arrest, Lewis is still scheduled to headline the UFC Fight Night 231 main event in São Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, November 4, against rising heavyweight Almeida. The bout is not in jeopardy, and neither the promotion nor Lewis has commented on the matter at this time. Lewis is already in Brazil, according to social media.

Derrick Lewis is in Brazil, we are all good #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/jqhBiEhDT7 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 31, 2023

Lewis's arrest is not the first time a UFC fighter has been in trouble with the law. In 2020, former UFC lightweight champion Jon Jones was arrested for driving while intoxicated and negligent use of a firearm. In 2018, former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor was arrested for attacking a bus carrying UFC fighters. In 2019, former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum was arrested for allegedly assaulting UFC welterweight Colby Covington. This is just yet another one added to the list.