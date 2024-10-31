ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for the UFC Edmonton Main Card as we'll see two beasts in the Heavyweight Division meet for a high-stakes clash. No. 11-ranked Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis will take on Brazil's Jhonata Diniz in a can't-miss tilt top the fight card. Check out our UFC odds series for our Lewis-Diniz prediction and pick.

Derrick Lewis (28-12) comes into this fight with a 19-10 record and the most knockouts in the UFC's Heavyweight Division. He's gone 2-3 over his last five fights and has alternated wins and losses over his last four. After a recent win over Rodrigo Nascimento, he'll look to once again excite on an international stage. Lewis stands 6'3″ with a 79-inch reach.

Jhonata Diniz (8-0) is perfect so far in his career with a 2-0 record in the UFC. He followed up a win on DWCS with a knockout in his debut and most recently an impressive unanimous decision victory over Karl Williams. Now, he'll look to knock off a legend of the division and earn himself a ranking. Diniz stands 6'4″ with a 79.5-inch reach.

Why Derrick Lewis Will Win

Derrick Lewis will be making the walk once again for his 30th fight under the UFC. He's the all-time knockout king of the UFC and he'll be looking to add another to his long resume of electric performances. His last time out against Nascimento, Derrick Lewis appeared to be in great physical shape and looked much more relaxed and lighter on his feet. His power was immediately recognizable, however, as he eventually found the overhand right for the knockout finish.

Derrick Lewis seems relaxed in his interviews during fight week and we should be in for a vintage performance come Saturday night. His opponent is very skilled in gauging the distance when it comes to his boxing, but we've seen Derrick Lewis overcome better boxers than himself with his sheer knockout abilities. He knows it will only take one shot and his opponent hasn't seen this type of power in his professional career just yet.

Why Jhonata Diniz Will Win

Jhonata Diniz was extremely impressive in his most recent win over Karl Williams despite being billed as the +170 betting underdog. He showed an innate ability to roll with punches and find his own offense through the pocket. He also proved himself as a solid wrestler in stuffing the takedowns, although he's not likely to need that part of his game in this one. His underrated head movement will be his biggest key for avoiding Derrick Lewis and scoring his shots en route to a decision.

Diniz is fully confident in his ability to knock Derrick Lewis out with his own boxing, but he's even more aware of the moment and what this fight would mean for the advancement of his career. He's a lighter heavyweight in terms of physical size, but it makes him light on his feet and able to move around the pocket quicker than his opponents. Expect Diniz to look athletic as he moves side to side around Lewis while picking his shots and entries carefully.

Final Derrick Lewis-Jhonata Diniz Prediction & Pick

This will be a very entertaining fight given both fighters' abilities to knock their opponents out. Jhonata Diniz is a new breed of heavyweight in the sense that he values his movement and is physically more athletic than many of his opponents. Nevertheless, Lewis will be a threat throughout this whole fight and if he lands cleanly even once, this fight will end inside the distance.

While Diniz is fully capable of taking this fight to a decision, he'll need to frustrate Lewis enough in the striking without getting too close to the looping punches. Still, this step up in competition may be too much too fast for Diniz as Lewis is a master of telegraphing his opponents' game plan. I expect Derrick Lewis to settle in and find the knockout after a strong start from Diniz on the feet.

Final Derrick Lewis-Jhonata Diniz Prediction & Pick: Derrick Lewis (+136); OVER 1.5 Rounds (+100)