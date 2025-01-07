It was a snowy day in Dover but DeSean Jackson made his first appearance on Delaware State's campus as the head coach of the Hornets. The former Philadelphia Eagles star made an appearance at the basketball doubleheader against Norfolk State University, ironically the employer of Michael Vick.

Jackson had the opportunity to address the fans at the game, expressing graciousness for receiving the opportunity and making a bold declaration about the future of the football program under his leadership.

“ But, uh, honestly, man, I'm excited for your journey. To go to Hornet Nation. We're going to take it. We're going to work hard. You're going to surprise a lot of people. We're going to surprise a lot of people. I don't think nobody understands but they're in the room for it. So, stay with me. We're going to grind hard. We're going to work hard. We're going to turn this thing around. So, I'm excited.”

DeSean Jackson, 38, brings an electrifying football legacy to Delaware State. A three-time Pro Bowler and one-time Second-Team All-Pro selection, he finished his playing career with 641 receptions for 11,263 yards and 58 touchdowns. Known for his dynamic playmaking ability, Jackson also amassed four rushing touchdowns and four punt return scores during a 15-year NFL career.

Jackson retired officially as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles on November 29, 2023, by signing a ceremonial one-day contract with the team. After a stint as offensive coordinator at Woodrow Wilson High School, located in his hometown of Long Beach, California, he was hired to lead the Hornets on December 27th.

Jackson is already working to turn around the program that hasn’t claimed the Mideastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) title since 2007 and has had 12 consecutive losing seasons. He's aggressively recruiting talent from the West Coast and even landed a commitment from Antonio Gates's son Antonio Gates Jr.

Jackson will officially be introduced as head coach at his first press conference on Wednesday, January 8th.