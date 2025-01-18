On the most recent episode of the 25/10 Show, DeSean Jackson gave the full rundown of him becoming the head coach of Delaware State and what's in store over the next few months. During the podcast, he spoke about his connection with Michael Vick following them both getting HBCU head coaching opportunities.

“So, you know, it's crazy because, uh, when I first got the job, I ain't hear nothing from Mike. Man, he text me cause Deion…we got a coaching group, like a group chat that he put together. And Michael Vick, like, sent a text and he was like, ‘Congrats DJ.’ But he ain't even call me. When he got his job, he called me. So I'm like, ‘Damn, Big Bro ain't even hit me up.’ So then It's like competition low key.”

He continued, “So then a few days later, he reached out to me and he's like, ‘Congratulations.’ I was finna say, Big Bro. I was feeling a way, you ain't holla at your little bro. He's like, ‘Man, nah, I been busy’ and all this stuff. But it's crazy because we play them on November 1st. I'm trying to get that game at The Linc.”

Lincoln Financial Field is the home stadium of the Philadelphia Eagles, in which Vick and DeSean Jackson played several seasons together. HBCU football has a long history of sharing its culture and creating experiences that attract new fans in different places. The Delaware State vs. Norfolk State matchup being held at Lincoln Memorial Field will surely live up to the billing and allow Eagles fans to both embrace HBCU culture and support two of their former players as they embark on their latest journey.

It would generate significant media attention both nationwide and in the Philadelphia market, one of the top media hubs in the country. Choosing the right media partner and securing a prime timeslot would guarantee that college football fans nationwide tune in, even with other games happening on the same day.

While we don't know if this will become a reality, the first coaching matchup between Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson will surely be one of the most memorable moments of the 2025 sports calendar.