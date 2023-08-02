Deshaun Watson's net worth in 2023 is $50 million. Watson is the quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. He will be gearing up for his first full season with the Browns after sitting through an 11-game suspension to start the previous season. Nevertheless, we will be focusing in on Deshaun Watson's net worth in 2023.

Deshaun Watson’s net worth in 2023 is $50 million. This is according to numerous reputable outlets, including the forever useful Celebrity Net Worth.

Deshaun Watson was born in Gainesville, Ga., where he played high school football for Gainesville High School. He became the school’s quarterback in his freshman year. In his high school career, Watson set state records for total yards, total touchdowns, career passing yards, and career passing touchdowns en route to a state championship and a Junior All-American selection in his third year.

He was the 2014 Player to Watch and 2014 Top 100 Recruit. Watson had numerous scholarship offers but eventually verbally agreed to join Clemson University as the top quarterback recruit for the 2014 class.

Deshaun Watson plays football for Clemson

Watson played three years of college football with the Clemson Tigers. He threw for 10,168 yards with 90 touchdowns and rushed for 1,934 yards with 26 touchdowns.

His accolades during his college career are:

2015 First-team All-ACC

2016 Second-team All-ACC

2015 ACC Offensive Player of the Year

2015 ACC Player of the Year

2x Athlete of the Year

2015 Consensus All-American

2x Manning Award

2x Davey O’Brien Award

2016 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

2017 Best Male College Athlete ESPY Award

2016 CFP National Championship Offensive MVP

2016 CFP National Champion

Deshaun Watson is drafted by the Texans

Deshaun Watson was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He signed a four-year $13.85 million rookie contract with an $8.21 million signing bonus.

Unfortunately, Watson only played for 7 games in his rookie season after he suffered a torn ACL on a non-contact play in practice. Despite that, he was still ranked No. 50 by his fellow players on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2018. He was also named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

The following season, Watson bounced back strongly as he started all 16 regular-season games for the Texans as he threw for 4,165 yards with 26 touchdowns and only 9 interceptions. He also rushed for 551 yards with five touchdowns. Watson was named to his first-ever Pro Bowl, replacing the Super Bowl-bound Tom Brady.

Prior to the 2020 season, Deshaun Watson signed a lucrative four-year $156 million contract with a $27 million signing bonus and up to $111 million guaranteed upon signing. Deshaun Watson led the NFL in passing yards with 4,823 yards as he became the first player to lead the league in passing yards on a team with 12 losses since 1997. He was also named to his third straight Pro Bowl.

Deshaun Watson embroiled in controversy

Unfortunately, prior to the 2021 season, Deshaun Watson requested a trade after changes in the front office and coaching staff left him disgruntled. Aside from that, he also has off-field controversies that he is going through. Despite that, he still participated in team practices and training and was included in the 53-man roster to start the season.

The off-field controversy included numerous women accusing Watson of lewd sexual behavior and even assault. Police conducted an investigation, and no charges were filed. However, there were over 20 civial lawsuits filed against Watson, which were settled privately.

Deshaun Watson is traded and suspended

In March 2022, the Cleveland Browns traded three first-round picks to acquire Watson. The Browns also signed Watson to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract. All this came about despite the NFL was still investigating the accusations against Watson.

Just before the start of the season, the NFL handed Watson an 11-game suspension, which included a fine of $5 million. Ironically, Watson's first game with the Browns after the suspension came against the Texans in Houston.

Deshaun Watson's endorsement earnings

Deshaun Watson earns an estimated $8 million from endorsements alone. He has deals with Beats by Dre, DraftKings, Epix, Gillette, Miller Lite, Nike, Oikos, Raising Cane’s, Reliant Energy, Rocket Mortgage, Samsung, Verizon, Zurvita, H-E-B, and Rolex.

However, due to the sexual allegations against Watson, Nike, Beats by Dre, Reliant Energy, and H-E-B suspended their endorsement deals with Watson — the latter two stating that they do not plan to renew their deals with Watson in the future. According to Forbes, Watson is only making $500,000 in endorsements in 2023.

Nevertheless, were you at all surprised by Deshaun Watson's net worth in 2023?