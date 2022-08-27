You need to see Desmond Howard’s absolutely bonkers college football playoff predictions

The 2022 college football season is finally here. While the games begin, Desmond Howard and the ESPN College GameDay crew are making their predictions for who will make the playoff this season.

Howard’s predictions are…unique, to say the least. He has Texas A&M winning it all over Michigan, his alma mater, and has Baylor and Pittsburgh as the other two playoff teams. The predictions from David Pollack, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit are all much more similar to each other.

Howard’s prediction not including Alabama, Ohio State or Georgia is already plenty crazy. Those three programs are set to continue being powerhouses, with the first two being seen as two of the favorites to win it all. Michigan did make the playoff last season but lost numerous stars to the NFL Draft. Pittsburgh lost quarterback Kenny Pickett and isn’t in the top 15 of either the AP Top 25 or AFCA Coaches Poll.

Leading up to the 2022 college football season, Desmond Howard has been all aboard the Texas A&M bandwagon. The 1991 Heisman Trophy winner thinks the Aggies will win the SEC and are the biggest threat to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. After Saban and Jimbo Fisher got into a war of words in the offseason, the matchup between the two teams on Oct. 8 can’t get here soon enough.

Desmond Howard got tons of online flak for his predictions. College football fans everywhere roasted him for his outlandish predictions. The former Michigan star’s picks will be remembered as the season goes on.