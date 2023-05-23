Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Destiny 2 announced that they will be holding a crossover with PlayStation, bringing in limited-edition armor and cosmetics alongside Season of the Deep.

A day before the launch of the new Season of the Deep, Destiny 2 announced that it would be having a crossover with PlayStation. Specifically, they were bringing in cosmetics inspired by various PlayStation games. These cosmetics will be available once Season of the Deep comes out in Destiny 2. That is, on May 23, 2023, at 10 AM PDT.

As mentioned above, these skins above are inspired by some well-known PlayStation-exclusive games. From left to right, we have a Titan dressed up in armor that has God of War’s Kratos’ signature face paint. Then we have a Hunter with armor that looks similar to Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn. Finally, we have a Warlock with Japanese-inspired armor that is supposed to look like Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima. Additionally, the Ghost floating behind them sports some Cordyceps fungus. This comes straight from The Last of Us.

No official announcement regarding the price of the cosmetics has come out yet. However, it is highly possible that their price will be similar to previous crossover cosmetics. These crossover cosmetics normally cost around 2,000 Silver, or $20 to buy. As such, players who want to buy this armor should get their money ready.

Additionally, as Season of Deep is also arriving on the same day, players can pick up the Season Pass for 1,200 Silver, or $12. This is an increase from previous Season Passes, which originally cost 1,000 Silver, or $10.

That’s all the information we have about the upcoming Destiny 2 and PlayStation crossover. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.