A projected lottery pick, Overtime Elite wing Ausar Thompson is one of the most interesting prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Gifted with extraordinary athleticism at 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, Thompson is a crafty three-level scorer with cerebral playmaking ability and positional versatility.

The knock on he and his brother Amen Thompson has been the competition they faced at Overtime Elite given the league is still in its infancy stages. Nonetheless, reputable draft analysts have attempted to quell those concerns by pointing out how well-coached and athletic their competition there was.

Regardless, given the Thompson Twins' level of feel, athleticism, awareness and their dynamic impact on both ends of the floor, those concerns never seemed to keep them out of the lottery conversation anyways.

The real question is more of how high they'll go in the 2023 NBA Draft, rather than how far they could fall. And, using former and current players who Ausar compares favorably to, Amen shouldn't be the only player selected in the top-10.

Pro player comparisons for Ausar Thompson

In his prime, Andre Iguodala was averaging 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game on 45.5 percent shooting from the field and 31.5 percent shooting from three. Though that stretch with the Denver Nuggets only lasted four seasons before the former ninth overall pick (2004) opted to find a niche as a glue piece rather than a go-to scorer, his skillset allowed him to be dominant and thrive in a position that he may not have wanted to be in.

That said, Ausar Thompson appears to naturally be a more aggressive scorer than Iguodala, which is another reason that four-season stretch sticks out in assessing Thompson's pro comparison.

Both Iguodala and Thompson are exceptional athletes, who have similar builds and frames. They're high-level decision-makers who process the court quickly on both ends. They also both have a jumper that's good enough for them to be reliable scorers when given the opportunity.

Though Iguodala may have settled for a more team-oriented role with the Golden State Warriors, there are worse pro comparisons for a player than a four-time NBA champion and 2015 NBA Finals MVP.

Hall of Fame forward Dominique Wilkins, also known as The Human Highlight Film, averaged 24.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game on 46.1 percent shooting from the field and 31.9 percent shooting from 3 during his illustrious playing career.

6-foot-8 and 215 pounds, Wilkins constantly used his well-built frame and explosive leaping ability to his advantage, even rivaling NBA icon Michael Jordan once upon a time. Whether he was dunking over a player or finishing around them, he was a constant threat to score. Not in the least because he wasn't afraid to take a jumper.

Those are traits that Ausar Thompson shares with Wilkins, the nine-time All-Star who was selected third overall in the 1982 NBA Draft. Just as with the NBA fans can expect Thompson to use his exciting blend of creative shot-creation, short area burst and finishing touch to make a number of highlight reel plays.

Clyde Drexler might be the best pro comparison for Ausar Thompson even though, like Dominique Wilkins, he was an NBA force more than 30 years ago.

Like Wilkins and Andre Iguodala, Drexler has a level of athleticism and measurables that are similar to Thompson at 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds. Yet, it's the fact that Drexler — unlike Iguodala — was an aggressive scorer and — unlike Wilkins — a constant threat to make plays for his teammates, that makes him more similar to Thompson than anyone.

Furthermore, while Wilkins wasn't highly regarded as a defender, Drexler was among the best at his best position. So good in fact that late NBA great Kobe Bryant largely attributed his defensive process to watching the former 14th overall pick. Drexler's presence on the offensive boards also separates him from Iguodala and Wilkins.

Averaging 20.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from 3-point range in his Hall of Fame career, Drexler was one of the most consistent forces in league history. A 10-time All-Star and 1995 NBA Champion, the team that selects Ausar would love for his career to pan out a lot like The Glide's.

In conclusion

As no pro comparison is perfect, there are differences between each of them. Ausar Thompson should be regarded as a better ball-handler and pick-and-roll initiator than Clyde Drexler, a more engaged and disciplined defender than Dominique Wilkins, and a more aggressive scorer than Andre Iguodala.

Nonetheless, between those three comparisons, the team that selects Thompson in the 2023 NBA Draft has every right to be excited about his long-term potential.