Lions looking to close regular season with victory over Vikings

The season has been a great success for the Detroit Lions, and if they can beat the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18, they will go into the NFL postseason with significant momentum

However, it's unlikely they can improve their playoff position. They are the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff structure, and the only way they can pass the Dallas Cowboys and gain the No. 2 seed is if they can beat the Vikings at home while the Cowboys lose their regular-season finale to the Washington Commanders.

Lions would need Cowboys to lose to improve position

The odds are slim as the Commanders have had a miserable season and they are unlikely to give head coach Ron Rivera in what is most likely his team's final game with the team. Nevertheless, look for a concerted effort by the Lions to end the regular season with a win over their division rivals.

In many cases like this, a head coach will decide to rest some of their regulars — including the star players. However, head coach Dan Campbell plans to play his regular starting lineup, and that should give the Lions a significant advantage over the Vikings.

Minnesota was fighting hard for a spot in the playoffs 2 weeks ago when they hosted the Lions, and while they gave it a good fight despite playing with their 4th quarterback this season, they came up short by a 30-24 margin. The Vikings still had a playoff opportunity within their grasp in Week 17 when they hosted the Packers, but they were overpowered by a 33-10 margin.

It did not seem like the Vikings had much fight in that game, and it does not seem likely that their effort will be any better in this game — even though there is still a slim mathematical chance that the Vikings could end up in the postseason.

The Lions have a number of key players in Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Aidan Hutchinson who could dominate in this game.

Jared Goff will throw for 250-plus yards and 2 TDs

Goff has not been superstar during his run with the Lions, but he has been a solid, dependable signal caller who reads defenses exceptionally well, finds open receivers and will get rid of the ball quickly when he sees his target.

Going into Week 18, Goff has completed 384 of 573 yards for 4,255 yards with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He is not going to wow opponents with his game-changing arm strength, and he is not the kind of athlete who will make big plays while scrambling.

However, he will take what the defense gives him and he is not going to throw the ball into obvious trouble situations where his receivers are double-covered. He is respected around the league and is a Pro Bowl alternate, and he is clearly one of the team leaders inside the Lions locker room

He owes much of his success to the Detroit offensive line, which usually does an excellent job of protecting him. That was a big factor in the Week 16 victory over the Vikings, as ace pass rusher Danielle Hunter was unable to put any significant pressure on him.

Look for more of the same from the offensive line in this game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown will have 80-plus receiving yards and 1 TD reception

St. Brown is the best of the receivers wearing Detroit's Honolulu Blue uniforms. Goff knows that he can count on St. Brown to run precise patterns and catch the ball with his dependable hands.

He is Detroit's leading receiver and Goff's favorite target. He has been targeted 153 times this season, and St. Brown has 112 receptions for 1,371 yards and 9 touchdowns.

The Vikings have struggled in pass coverage in recent weeks, and St. Brown should be able to get open on a consistent basis. Unless the offensive line stops protecting Goff and he is under constant pressure, Detroit's receivers — including tight end Sam LaPorta and Josh Reynolds — should join St. Brown in having big days against the Vikings.

Aidan Hutchinson will conclude the regular season with 2 sacks

Hutchinson earned his spot in the Pro Bowl this season with 47 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. If he is credited with at least one-half sack against the Vikings, he will reach double figures in that category for the first time in his career. It seems like a strong bet to believe he will reach that level.

Hutchinson is at his best when the game is one the line. When an opponent has a chance to make a key drive in the 4th quarter, Hutchinson will turn up the intensity and make a key play.

Since the Vikings are down to their 4th quarterback, it seems that they will be overmatched when Hutchinson turns up the intensity.