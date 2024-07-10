A Devil Wears Prada sequel is happening, and Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and more could be returning.

Entertainment Weekly was the first to report that Hathaway, Streep, Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all in talks to return for the sequel. Additionally, director David Frankel and producer Wendy Finerman are also in talks to return. EW also added that scribe Aline Brosh McKenna is working on the script.

Disney is developing The Devil Wears Prada 2. They received the rights to the franchise after they acquired 20th Century Fox. So, it is not just the X-Men and Deadpool that Disney inherited.

Why is a Devil Wears Prada sequel happening?

The first Devil Wears Prada movie was a huge hit. It made over $326 million during its theatrical run on a $35 million budget. The movie was well received — Streep even received a nomination for Best Actress at the Oscars for her performance.

An adaptation of Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel of the same name, The Devil Wears Prada follows a recent graduate (Hathaway) who lands a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly (Streep). It is a fictional account of Weisberger's time working with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Two sequels followed — Revenge Wears Prada and When Life Gives You Lululemons in 2013 and 2018, respectively.

Previously, Puck news reported that a sequel was in the works. They noted that Streep and Blunt were in talks to return for the Devil Wears Prada sequel, however, they did not report that Anne Hathaway would. Puck reported that the sequel will depict the downfall of print media.

A few years ago, EW reunited the cast and crew of The Devil Wears Prada, who seemed skeptical of a sequel being green-lit. However, times have changed, and a sequel is coming.

With the principal cast and crew returning, that gives a glimmer of hope for the sequel. The movie will have high heels to fill, and this is a positive step in the right direction to ensure it does.

Who is Anne Hathaway, other cast members?

The Devil Wears Prada had a stacked cast. At the time, Anne Hathaway was at the top of her game after roles in The Princess Diaries, Ella Enchanted, and Brokeback Mountain.

In the years since, she has starred in Get Smart, Rio, The Dark Knight Rises, Don Jon, The Intern, Ocean's 8, and Armageddon Time. Her most recent performance came in The Idea of You. In it, she plays a woman that falls in love with a singer in a boy band.

Meryl Streep is, of course, one of the most iconic actresses of all time with over 20 Oscar nominations. She is best known for her roles in Sophie's Choice, Mamma Mia!, and Little Women.

Emily Blunt is coming off her first Oscar nomination for her performance in Oppenheimer. She previously starred in Looper, Edge of Tomorrow, and Into the Woods (with Streep). More recently, Blunt gained further notoriety for her roles in Sicario and the Quiet Place franchise, which her husband John Krasinski helped launch.