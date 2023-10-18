Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is one of the best young players in the NBA today. Booker has already accomplished a lot since entering the league in 2015. He is currently the youngest player to score 70 points in a game and the youngest player in NBA history to score 50 points in consecutive games. Booker has already helped lead the Suns to an NBA Finals appearance and just made First-Team All-NBA. Aside from his NBA accolades, he is also an Olympic gold medalist after winning gold in the Tokyo Olympics with Team USA. In this article, however, we will be talking about Devin Booker’s ex-girlfriend, Kendall Jenner.

Devin Booker’s ex-girlfriend: Kendall Jenner

Devin Booker ’s career has been somewhat successful so far, especially considering that he still has not reached his peak. However, Kendall Jenner is also successful in her industry and is one of the top models today.

Kendall Jenner's background

Kendall Nicole Jenner was born on November 3, 1995, in Los Angeles, California, to TV personality and businesswoman Kris Jenner and former Olympic decathlon champion Caitlin Jenner (then known as Bruce Jenner).

Kendall comes from a big family. She has a sister, Kylie, and a bunch of half-siblings. From Caitlyn’s side, she has three older half-brothers — Burt, Brandon, and Brody — and one older half-sister, Casey Marino. From Kris’ side, she has three older half-sisters — Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian — as well as a half-brother, Rob Kardashian.

Her rise to fame began when her parents and her siblings, Kourtney, Khloe, Kim, Kylie, and Rob, appeared in the reality television series titled Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The show follows them around as they show how they go about their personal and professional lives. The show became extremely successful, which is why it spawned a number of spin-offs where Jenner has made multiple guest appearances.

As for her modeling career, Kendall Jenner started at the age of 13 years old when she was signed by Wilhelmina Models on July 12, 2009. Her first job was the Rocker Babes with a Twist campaign of Forever 21. She was also featured in a Teen Vogue shot on April 19, 2010.

Kendall Jenner's career

In September 2011, she walked for Sherri Hill during the Mercedez-Benz Fashion Week. By the end of 2012, she was featured on the cover of multiple magazines such as American Cheerleader, Teen Prom, Looks, Raine, GenLux, Lovecat, and Flavour Magazine.

Kendall Jenner was then involved in projects involving big-name brands such as Marc Jacobs, Giles Deacon, Givenchy, Chanel, Donna Karan, Tommy Hilfiger, Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana, and Estee Lauder, among others.

In 2015, she walked for brands like Chanel, Alexander Wang, Vera Wang, Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta, and H&M, among others. She also took part in campaigns for Balmain x H&M and walked in the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Kendall Jenner then signed contracts with Calvin Klein Jeans and Penshoppe that year.

The following year, she joined model Cara Delevingne as they were recreated as wax figures for the Madame Tussaud London Fashion Week Experience Event. She also had campaign features for Mango, CPS Chaps, and Calvin Klein, as well as signing with Chilean retail chain Paris in April of that year.

In 2017, Kendall Jenner was named the world’s highest-paid model by Forbes as she earned $22 million that year. She also took the title from Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen , who had held the title since 2002.

Kendall Jenner's businesses

Aside from her work as a model, Kendall Jenner has had multiple ventures in various businesses throughout the years. She created two signature nail lacquers for the Nicole by OPI Kardashian Kolors nail polish line in 2011.

In July 2013, Kendall and Kylie Jenner partnered with Pascal Mouawad’s Glamhouse to create the Metal Haven by Kendall & Kylie jewelry collection. In February 2014, the Jenner sisters launched a shoe and handbag line under Steve Madden’s Madden Girl line for Nordstrom.

Kendall Jenner’s rise to fame is meteoric, to say the least. On April 9, 2014, she was named by People magazine as one of their 50 Most Beautiful People in the World. Time magazine then named Kylie and Kendall as two of the 30 most influential teens in 2014 and 2015. Late in 2014, Google named Kendall Jenner the second-most searched model in the world.

At the end of April 2015, she debuted at No. 2 on FHM’s annual 100 Sexiest Women in the World list. All of this was on top of her being named by Forbes as the highest-paid model in the world in 2017.

Unfortunately, her fame has come with a lot of criticisms throughout the years. In November 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she faced large public backlash after having a birthday party with a hundred-plus in attendance despite Los Angeles County having a stay-at-home order in effect.

The party was attended by many celebrities such as Justin and Hailey Bieber, The Weeknd, and Winnie Harlow, among others. Kris Jenner responded to the criticism by saying that they were really responsible and they made sure that everyone has been tested religiously.

Another one of her projects that received backlash was her Pepsi commercial in 2017. Pepsi cast her in a role in which she used the drink to make peace between police officers and Black Lives Matter protesters.

The ad was criticized as it trivialized the protests against police brutality, particularly affecting African Americans. The ad was pulled by Pepsi within a day and they apologized for putting Jenner in that position.

Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner relationship

As for her relationship with NBA superstar Devin Booker. It is unknown where and how they met, but it is believed that they have been dating each other since June 2020.

“This is the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship,” a source tells PEOPLE . “She and Devin started out slowly, but have dated for about a year now.” “And her family thinks he is great,” the source added. “He was even invited to Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti.”

On Valentine’s Day in 2021, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker went Instagram official as they both posted each other in their Instagram stories.

Ironically, this is not the first time that Kendall Jenner has been romantically linked with NBA stars. Despite her being private about her dating life, it was rumored that she has dated the likes of Blake Griffin, Kyle Kuzma, Ben Simmons, D’Angelo Russell, and Jordan Clarkson. Add Booker to the list of relationships that haven't worked out for Jenner.

As of right now, that is all we know about Devin Booker’s ex-girlfriend, Kendall Jenner.