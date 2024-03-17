When they're not scoring 40 points on a nightly basis, constantly performing gravity-defying acts with a basketball, and being some of the most athletic humans on the planet, NBA superstars are just like the rest of us. They enjoy the simple pleasures in life, including the love of a canine companion.
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker is no different and he's showing love back to his cane corso, Haven, with his latest Nike Book 1 sneakers.
Booker first got Haven at the very start of the COVID-19 lockdowns and figured it would be the perfect time to form a bond with a new best friend. Haven now occupies several of Booker's profile photos and is constantly being shared on the All-Star's social media.
Haven is certainly an eye-catching dog with an intimidating yet elegant look, so it's no surprise that he's the perfect inspiration for a tough basketball sneaker. The Nike Book 1 ‘Haven' will come in a deep Black/Hemp-Matellic Red Bronze and drops soon.
The shoes will feature an all-black upper with a blend of premium materials like suede, mesh, and fur. The Nike Swoosh is outlined in the bronze color and we see a slight gradient effect through the bottom-half of the swoosh. The logos are all accented in bronze along with the ‘Chapter One' inscription on the heel pull-tab. The insoles are made in bronze and feature barcodes specific to Booker's life while a smoky-translucent outsole finishes the shoe.
All in all, this shoe is extremely fitting for his dog, Haven, and they're a perfect color-combo for the Phoenix Suns' uniforms. Looking around the league, several other players have taken a liking to the Nike Book 1 and have made it their go-to shoe for the season. Look for Nike and Devin Booker to continue expanding the colorways once these gain more traction.
The Nike Book 1 ‘Haven' is set to release on April 6, 2024 for a retail tag of $140. They'll be made available on Nike SNKRS app and very select Nike retailers in men's sizing, but keep in mind that previous releases have been generally difficult to hit on. Make sure to set your alarms on release day as these could go quick.
What do you think of Devin Booker's Haven-inspired sneakers?