The stage is set for DAZN Boxing as we'll see a massive clash between two of boxing's biggest stars battling for the WBC Super Lightweight Title. Champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15KO) will put his perfect record and belt on the line against Golden Boy's Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20KO). Check out our Boxing odds series for our Haney-Garcia prediction and pick.
Devin Haney (31-0, 15KO) will come into this fight as the WBC Super Lightweight Champ. He most recently moved up to super lightweight and captured the WBC title from Regis Prograis. He dominated from start-to-finish and now he's ready to put away the next money challenger at his preferred weight class. Haney stands 5'9″ with a 71-inch reach.
Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20KO) comes into this fight after his most recent win over Oscar Duarte after landing a knockout punch in Round 8. After controversy outside of the ring and now missing weight on the scales, Garcia will look to silence the doubters and prove that he's the next reigning champion in the boxing world. Garcia stands 5'8″ with a 70-inch reach.
Here are the Haney vs. Garcia Boxing Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
Boxing Odds: Devin Haney-Ryan Garcia Odds
Devin Haney: -750
Ryan Garcia: +475
Over 10.5 rounds: -165
Under 10.5 rounds: +135
Why Devin Haney Will Win
Devin Haney has been calling to face Gervonta Davis for quite some time now, but their schedules not lining up and issues with Davis outside of the ring delayed the window of opportunity for boxing's biggest fight to get made. With Haney securing the super lightweight strap shortly after Ryan Garcia's win over Duarte, their schedules match perfectly and Haney knows this is the next biggest money fight. He's got the slight size advantage over Garcia and feels confident knowing he's the much more skilled defensive technician. Of course, Garcia holds one-punch knockout power, but Devin Haney is extremely adept at attacking and retreating, making his very difficult to hit.
Devin Haney had a masterful performance against Regis Prograis and after a slow start in the first round, Haney ultimately poured it on in the later rounds and dominated with his defense. He scored a big knockdown in the eighth round, but played it safe for the remainder of the fight as he won the clear decision. He could be looking to employ the same strategy here as Garcia's chin is very solid and Haney doesn't typically knock fighters out. Look for Haney to work his technical striking, but he'll be conservative with his entries and wary of the speed coming back his way.
Why Ryan Garcia Will Win
Ryan Garcia has had a plethora of issues outside of the ring ahead of this fight and now he comes in having missed weight by over three pounds. With the two sides still negotiating ahead of the fight, Garcia may not have the opportunity to capture Haney's belt and will likely have to forfeit a portion of his purse if he ends up not making weight. Still, this is a huge opportunity for Garcia to capture a belt and possibly line up a rematch against “Tank” Davis for another monumental fight. Now, he must focus on Devin Haney and silencing the doubter ahead of this fight.
The fact still remains that Ryan Garcia is capable of knocking Devin Haney out and he proved his resolve back in December with his knockout over Oscar Duarte. He left his opponent visibly battered and despite concerns for his decline, his power and speed remain his most dangerous tools in the ring. Devin Haney typically works from a distance, so Garcia will have to overcome the movement and reach to get in the pocket and turn this into a slug-fest. We saw how solid his chin was against Gervonta Davis, so expect Garcia to keep marching forward the only way he knows how during this fight.
Final Devin Haney-Ryan Garcia Prediction & Pick
This fight was already interesting with all the banter and trash talk between these two in media situations, but it got a whole lot more intriguing with Ryan Garcia badly missing weight the day before. It's still unclear whether the fight will proceed for the WBC Super Lightweight Title, but both sides are still trying to come to an agreement to make the fight happen.
Devin Haney had a great outing in his last fight and while he started and finished slow, his work through the middle rounds was world-class and he proved why he's still unbeaten in this sport. This fight is a great matchup for him as he's the more focused and disciplined fighter when it comes to his defense and technicality.
Ryan Garcia will have his flashy speed and power to work with and he's been trying to play mind games with Haney all throughout the lead-up to this fight. The mental game is a part of Garcia's fighting strategy so we're still curious to see how he'll look mentally heading into this fight.
If the lead-up to this fight is any indication as to how this fight will go, I see Ryan Garcia as being unprepared and not as focused as Devin Haney is for this fight. Devin Haney feasts on other fighters making mistakes and I expect him to look a step faster in terms of his footwork in the ring.
Still, I think Ryan Garcia's speed won't waver much and with how slow Devin Haney starts, he could catch him and stun with something early in this fight. For our prediction, let's roll with Devin Haney to get the win via decision. A value prop you can play is both fighters getting knocked down – both fighters have knockdowns in their last two fights and we could see the momentum swing at least a few times during this one.
Final Devin Haney-Ryan Garcia Prediction & Pick: Devin Haney (-750); OVER 10.5 Rounds (-165); Both Fighters to Get Knocked Down? YES (+700)