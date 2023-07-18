There's one boxer Devin Haney should avoid at all costs according to ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith.

Haney remains the undisputed lightweight champion following his close unanimous decision win over Vasiliy Lomachenko in May.

The target still remains on his back, though, as Shakur Stevenson — now his WBC mandatory — appeared to be next in line. However, another candidate was also in the mix in Gervonta Davis and as far as Smith is concerned, that's a fight Haney should be avoiding.

“I project. That’s the business that we’re in. It’s not just about what you did, it’s about what you’re gonna do. And I see Gervonta Davis,” Smith said on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast recently (via Boxing Social). “And I look at Haney and I’m like this – you don’t want no part of Gervonta Davis. You wanna stay away from that brother.

“Because Haney gets hit too much, and you can’t do that against Tank Davis. You can’t do it. That’s gonna be a problem.”

Despite his small stature, the undefeated Davis — who last defeated Ryan Garcia back in April — boasts deadly knockout power.

And if Lomachenko was able to tag up Haney, Smith believes the latter could end up suffering a big defeat against Davis.

“I look at Haney’s boxing skills, I look at what his father Bill Haney did in training him for that Lomachenko fight. I think he did an exceptional job,” Smith added. “But my point is Lomachenko isn’t a power puncher, and he was the smaller guy, and he stung Haney a few times.

“If that’s Tank, that’s a different problem that I don’t think Haney wants any part of.”

That seems to be the case as Devin Haney appears likely to move up and fight Regis Prograis at super lightweight. Nothing is official yet — but the the champ has until Friday to make his decision.