Devin Haney has until Friday to decide what his next career move will be.

The unified lightweight champion is coming off a razor-thin unanimous decision win over Vasiliy Lomachenko back in May. He was expected to face one of either Shakur Stevenson or Gervonta Davis next.

However, there has also been talk of him vacating his titles and moving up to 140 pounds to challenge WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis.

Whatever Haney decides, he has until July 21 to officially confirm as per WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, who also went on to reveal that Stevenson was his official WBC mandatory (via Michael Benson).

That was music to Stevenson's ears as he took to Twitter to react.

“Strap me up,” he wrote. “3 division world champ otw [on the way].”

Shakur Stevenson reacts to being confirmed as Devin Haney’s WBC mandatory… pic.twitter.com/1GgM2fIBNX — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 17, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As things stand, however, it looks like Haney will move up to the 140-pound division.

That's especially after Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn revealed he was close to agreeing a deal for Haney to end up fighting Prograis.

“Talks are going well with Devin Haney, I think that we are going to reach a deal for him to fight Regis [Prograis],” Hearn said last week.

It's both understandable and a shame if that happens.

Haney vs. Stevenson would have definitely been a great fight. However, the former has stated in the past that he wanted to move up and a fight with Prograis is still a fascinating affair in its own right.

Should Haney move up, Stevenson will fight for one of his vacant titles, likely the WBC lightweight crown.