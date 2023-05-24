Devin Haney has had enough of Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Haney defended his lightweight titles against Lomachenko this past weekend in Las Vegas after winning a razor-thin unanimous decision.

However, many felt Lomachenko was the deserving winner, including the Ukrainian and his team.

“I don’t want to talk about the decision. All [the] people see what happened here today,” Lomachenko said in his post-fight interview. “… Before, I thought he would be better. He’s a tough fighter. He’s a good fighter. But he’s not a pound-for-pound fighter.

Lomachenko’s manager Egas Klimas called the decision a robbery and planned on not only appealing the result, but ensuring his fighter remained the mandatory opponent across all four major boxing bodies.

On Wednesday, Haney decided to mock Lomachenko by posting an image of him crying following the defeat.

He then followed it up with an NSFW rant directed at the former pound-for-pound king for being a sore loser and continually making excuses.

“This guy is a f*****g sore loser.. Get this privilege sore loser out of boxing he makes excuses as he goes! Take your lost[sic] like a man & stop crying.. it was set up for you to win for the 3rd time in your career & you failed! Tell the commission give me my 400k back for that push!”

Appealing the result likely won’t do anything for Lomachenko.

While it was an extremely close fight, it could have gone either way and the only issue was with the judge who scored it 116-112 in favor of Haney.

The reality is Devin Haney will remain champion and face Shakur Stevenson next unless he plans on vacating the titles and moving up to 140 pounds.

In that scenario, Lomachenko remaining the mandatory would benefit him in that he can challenge for the belts once again.