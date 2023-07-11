Devin Haney's next fight is close to being official.

The unified lightweight champion most recently defended his titles after a razor-thin unanimous decision win over former champion Vasiliy Lomachenko in May.

It was an extremely close fight with many in the boxing world believing Lomachenko did enough to win the contest. It also led to talk of an immediate rematch, but Haney had plenty of other options for his next fight as well.

Among them included potential title defenses against Gervonta “Tank” Davis and what appeared to be his most likely opponent in former two-division champion Shakur Stevenson.

However, as per Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, he is closing to signing a deal that would see Haney move up to 140 pounds and fight WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis.

“Talks are going well with Devin Haney, I think that we are going to reach a deal for him to fight Regis [Prograis],” Hearn told Boxing News (via Boxing Social). “We still need to reach a deal with Regis, to fight Devin Haney, and that’s the only exemption around the Sandor Martin fight, which is a good fight but not really one that Regis is chasing.

“So, we are going to catch up with Devin again this week in L.A. and we are confident that we can make Haney-Prograis for the fall.”

All in all, it's not that surprising. Haney has repeatedly spoken of moving up to 140 pounds in the past unless he ended up facing Davis or Stevenson.

Many were hopeful that at the very least, the Stevenson fight would come to fruition. Instead, it appears Stevenson will now fight for one of Haney's vacant titles whenever the latter's move up is made official.