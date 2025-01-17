The San Antonio Spurs will agian face the Memphis Grizzlies two nights after playing them for the first time this season. If Devin Vassell had it his way, the Silver and Black would play Ja Morant's squad again the game after that. And then the game after that as well. And then the game after that one too.

“I can't wait,” the Spurs guard repeated, “I can't wait.”

Vassell's 21 points were the second-most by a Spur in a 129-115 loss to the Grizz.

“Let's play them again. And again and again and again. I'm excited.”

While San Antonio's second-leading scorer (not only in that game on Wednesday but for the season as well) appears to be savoring another opportunity to knock off the team with the third-best record in the Western Conference, there's another reason Vassell is ecstatic for Friday's rematch.

“Them, Houston [Rockets]…those are the games you look at. I mean obviously, you look forward to all the games, but the games when you're chirping and you're going back and forth, you grew up playing like that,” the Florida State alum revealed.

“That's exciting. As soon as that jump ball goes up, it's going to be a good one.”

Devin Vassell embraces rivalry with the young Grizzlies

Memphis leads the NBA in scoring at 123 points per game. San Antonio held them to 51 points through the first two quarters. It's a stepping stone Vassell says the Spurs can build on.

“I'm excited. I'm super excited. I'm excited to play them again,” the fifth year pro continued of Memphis. “I'm excited to take that challenge on. They're a good team, give credit where credit is due.”

Like the Spurs, the Grizzlies' core is young. They're not as young as San Antonio, who's led by newly-turned 21-year-old Victor Wembanayama, but young. Superstar Ja Morant and standout Jaren Jackson, Jr. are 25. Desmond Bane is 26. Memphis' only rotational player who's in his 30s is 30-year-old Marcus Smart. And he's been out since before Christmas.

One play in particular on Wednesday may have summed up the youthful exuberance between the two sides. With the first-half buzzer about to sound, Memphis' 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey challenged Wemby in the lane. Though the rookie out of Purdue had dunked on the 7-foot-5 reigning Rookie of the Year earlier, Wembanyama get the better of the second exchange with a block.

As the Spurs headed to the locker room, they did so riled up.

“Yeah, we had some choice words,” Vassell admitted. “They're a good team. They're chirping and we're chirping.

With the victory in the Alamo City, the Grizzlies improved to 26-15 for the season. They're just two years removed from back to back 50-win seasons after Morant missed just about all of last season because of an NBA suspension that stemmed from off-the-court issues.

“I'm just excited that we get to play them again so we can…” Vassell hesitated before wrapping up his thought, “We'll have an answer.”

“Trust me, I can't wait to play them again.”

Given how much he expressed the same sentiment, there's no reason not to believe Vassell.