Ja Morant delivered a jaw-dropping moment during the Memphis Grizzlies’ 129-115 road victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, posterizing Victor Wembanyama with a powerful one-handed tomahawk dunk. While the play was ultimately negated due to a foul, it still became the centerpiece of a lighthearted social media exchange between Morant and his teammate Yuki Kawamura.

The NBA shared a clip of Morant’s highlight-worthy attempt, which Kawamura reposted on his Instagram story with the caption, “Oh, my Ja.” He then humorously added, “This is Temetrius Jamel Morant,” using Morant’s full name.

Morant joined in on the fun, resharing Kawamura’s story post on Instagram with the comment, “Yuki learned my full name & ain’t stop calling me dat,” accompanied by laughing emojis. He added, “but you right ganger. MUST SEE is ME.”

Although the dunk didn’t officially count due to Spurs guard Stephon Castle’s foul, the play showcased Morant’s trademark explosiveness. The Grizzlies’ bench erupted in celebration, highlighting the energy and camaraderie of the team.

Ja Morant's fearless rim attack against Victor Wembanyama fuels Grizzlies' win vs. Spurs

Morant concluded the game with an impressive stat line: 21 points, 12 assists, four rebounds, and two steals, finishing with a team-high plus-minus of +22. Following the game, Morant spoke to Michael Wallace about his mentality when attacking the rim, even against a 7-foot-4 shot-blocker like Wembanyama.

“It was another person at the rim,” Morant said. “I've dunked on plenty of people, bro. He don't get no pass. If you at the rim, I'mma try you at that situation.”

The Grizzlies improved to 26-15 on the season with the win, solidifying their position as third in the Western Conference standings. Memphis will look to cap off their four-game road trip with another strong performance when they face the Spurs (19-20) again on Friday night. The rematch, set to air on ESPN, provides another stage for Morant’s high-flying style and the highly anticipated battles with Wembanyama.

Morant’s electrifying play and his humorous interaction with Kawamura have amplified the excitement surrounding the Grizzlies, who continue to build momentum with strong performances. With Morant leading the charge, Memphis remains one of the league’s most entertaining teams to watch.