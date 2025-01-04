Victor Wembanyama became just the second player in history to score more than 2,270 points, grab more than 1,050 rebounds, and block more than 365 shots thr0ugh his first 100 NBA games. The only other player to do it? Another San Antonio Spurs number one overall pick who helped redefine how big men play. And like David Robinson before him, despite massive expectations to start, Wemby is turning heads early in his career.

Expand Tweet

“It is a lot of experience and a lot of mistakes, lots of struggles. Not enough wins in my opinion, but it's a hell of an adventure,” the reigning Rookie of the Year said.

Wembanyama, who turned 21 years old on Saturday, led the Spurs to a 113-110 win at the Denver Nuggets the night before. It moved San Antonio to 18-16 on the season. They finished 22-60 last year.

Victor Wembanyama reflects on first 100 games

Following the Silver and Black's first victory of 2025, Wembanyama, who by that time of the day had turned 21 in his native France, reflected on his first 100 pro games in the states.

“Takeaway is that a goes by fast, time really flies. At the same time, looking back it, 100 games is a lot of experience in thinking about it. Compared to Chris' [Paul] career, it's nothing.”

Since joining the Spurs this summer, Chris Paul has not only been a catalyst for the team's quick improvement, he's also served as a mentor for a young core whose oldest player last year was 24 years old (Keldon J0hnson). At the start of that season, Wemby was just 19 and now looks back at that time with perspective.

“Yeah, for sure. In the moment I always try to push myself so that in the future, in looking back at my younger self, I can say ‘Ok, he made the right mistakes. He had the good intentions, he had the good, big heart.' I try to not betray my future self.”

By any reasonable account, today's version of Victor Wembanyama is just fine with what's been approximately an NBA season and a half under his belt. In navigating a new style of play from what he'd grown accustomed to in France and Europe (not to mention a new culture as a teenager), the first overall pick of the 2023 draft enjoyed a historic rookie season. In putting up franchise statistics (sometimes league-wide numbers) not seen since David Robinson, Wemby matched “The Admiral” by unanimously taking Rookie of the Year honors.

This season, the 7-foot-5 center is scoring four and a half more points per game than last year, at 25.9. His three-point shooting percentage is up four points to 36.2. Defensively, he's ahead of his 2023-2024 league-leading pace in blocks, with 3.9 through 34 games.

“So many habits. It's less and less walking through the forest blindly,” Wembanyama says of his outlook now. “It used to be a lot of trying (new things out) and just a lack of experience.”

Of all the thoughts he shared about being 100 games into his NBA career, perhaps one resonated the most. Because, it appears Victor Wembanyama is just scratching the surface.

“It's just the start.”