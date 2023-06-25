The Diablo series has always featured challenging and memorable boss fights, and the series takes it to a whole new level in Diablo 4 with the introduction of World Bosses. The World Boss adds new reasons for players to stick together in the game in their hunt for new rewards. It also makes it more important to join a Clan to coordinate when and how a Clan can take down a World Boss. While in theory, each one of the World Bosses could be taken down by any group of randoms, the fact that World Boss Battles are timed makes it more difficult to do so. In this article, we talk about everything you need to know about Diablo 4's World Bosses, including where to find them and how to beat them.

Where to Find Diablo 4 World Bosses



Currently, there are three World Bosses in Diablo 4: Ashava the Pestilent, Wandering Death Death Given Life, and Avarice the Gold Cursed. They will start spawning on your map once you have finished the campaign. While the World Bosses will appear on the map at certain times of the day, they will only appear in very specific locations. A recommended character level also appears advising players whether or not they should go and fight – although when has that ever stopped cocky adventurers from heading to fight World Bosses anyway, even when underleveled?

Ashava the Pestilent – Caen Adar north of Corbach

Wandering Death, Death Given Life – Sarran Caldera in the Dry Steppes, or the Fields of Desecration in Hawezar

Avarice the Gold Cursed – Seared Basin

You don't exactly need to know the specific location of the World Bosses, either, as when they are about to spawn, a thirty-timer will appear and your map will be marked with where the Boss will spawn. For the entire duration of the World Boss Rush, players will be able to beat the boss as many times as they can, as long as they keep returning to the spawn site within the time period.

Blizzard didn't give the game an official timer, but it appears that World Bosses appear every 6-8 hours, at the following times:

3:30 AM to 5:30 AM PDT then every 6 hours

12:30 AM to 2:30 AM EDT then every 6 hours

Thanks to IGN for taking note of these times!

How to Beat Diablo 4 World Bosses Guide

As World Bosses, Ashava, Wandering Death, and Avarice are tough as nails and can only be defeated with a whole server working together to beat them. Each one of the three bosses has its own moves and traits. Players have already met one of them during pre-release – Ashava the Pestilent, and two more joined Ashava at launch. Hence, players might already be acquainted with Ashava at this point – and probably the two others, too. But just in case you haven't had the chance to beat them yet, here's how.

Ashava the Pestilent – Ashava is a large, dragon-like creature that uses its large bladed arms and poison breath to fight. Critical in this fight is paying attention to Ashava's arms – most of her attacks are made using these. She sweeps her arms around her, making it difficult to fight her with melee attacks. Being able to dodge her sweeps requires accurate timing – as sometimes she would follow up her first sweep with another sweep in the other direction. To avoid these, roll towards the direction of the arm as she attacks, and attempt to have your invisibility frame coincide with the point where your character gets hit by the arm. Ranged players will only have to worry about Ashava's poison breath, as this has a longer range and would leave poison pools that players will then have to avoid. Before fighting Ashava, try equipping Poison Resistant armor and equipment, slotted with Emerald Gems, and drinking Elixir of Poison Resistance to mitigate damage. When Ashava takes enough damage, she will get stunned momentarily, and players will be able to damage one of her two arm blades. Destroying both arm blades will make it impossible for her to do her sweeping attacks for the rest of the battle.

Wandering Death, Death Given Life – Wandering Death is one large skeletal monster that has a lot of AoE attacks in its kit. Having a couple of melee warriors in the party will help keep its attention away from the rest of the group, who should focus on attacking Wandering Death from afar. Meanwhile, those who are attacking with ranged attacks will still have to be flight of foot, as Wandering Death also has some laser beams that it can use to attack players. Thankfully, these beams are slow as they are deadly, so as long as players pay attention, they should be fine. Based on our experience, Wandering Death is the easiest to beat among the three World Bosses. Wear equipment with high armor stats and try to add vampiric effects to your equipment to help you regain lost life throughout the fight. For Elixirs and Equipment, get ones that will maximize your damage and make short work of Wandering Death, Death Given Life.

Avarice the Gold Cursed – Avarice appears at first that it doesn't have a lot of range going for him, especially since he attacks with his mace and chained box. But players, both melee and ranged, will have to move around a lot in this boss fight. Avarice uses portals to appear in random spots around the battlefield, so players will need to follow him around. Thankfully, after teleporting, Avarice would momentarily pause, making him open to attacks. Meanwhile, Avarice would sometimes spin his box around using his chain (or even his mace). When he does this, players will have to stick closer to Avarice to avoid getting hit by the box. When Avarice leans backward, it means he'll smash anyone in front of him with his club, so dodge away from his attack. When he stomps the ground, he could emit a shockwave that's actually very easy to avoid – just evade and pass through the shockwave as it comes to you. He would also sometimes puke – players will just have to avoid the pools of puke that will be made as a result. Finally, he would also use his box to make ground protuberances explode. Before exploding, though, these will emit a circle around them, making them easy to dodge. After defeating him, make sure to destroy the box he's holding because it'll contain loot.

Diablo 4 World Bosses Rewards

World Bosses in Diablo 4 are sources of guaranteed Legendary and Unique loot. They're the most reliable way to upgrade players' equipment as the World Bosses' drops will always be of high rarity. However, the unique loot called weekly cache that is available for the World Boss for the week is only available to claim once, regardless of how many times the player beats World Bosses. Still, it's worth your time to beat World Bosses as many times as you can per day so that you can get a lot of loot from them that will almost always be better than the ones you've just had equipped. This is also the only reliable way to farm Scattered Prisms – a crafting material required to add sockets to your equipment. Of course, beating the World Boss will also award players with the World Boss Slayer Challenge rewards, and get the feeling of satisfaction that comes with beating a formidable boss with your friends. Try this on LAN for extra fun.

For more articles, news, and guides on Diablo 4, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.