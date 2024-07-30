The Arizona Diamondbacks have gone all-in at the MLB trade deadline. They finished it off by adding reliever Dylan Floro from the Washington Nationals, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. The Diamondbacks are facing the Nationals this week in Arizona. Floro can walk across the stadium to his new locker room and face his old team as early as Tuesday night.

Floro is in his ninth MLB season and has his lowest career ERA. The Diamondbacks have had bullpen issues of late and are looking for Floro to help them turn it around. Closer Paul Sewald has seen his ERA balloon from 0.54 to 3.76 in July. The Diamondbacks have stayed afloat through those struggles, however, entering Tuesday's action just a half-game back of the final Wild Card spot.

The return, according to Nightengale, is AAA player Andres Chaparro. He is a career minor leaguer, spending time in various levels since 2017. Chaparro is 25 years old and holds a career-high .332 batting average with the Reno Aces in 2024. He was in the Yankees organization before this season.

Related News Article continues below

The addition of Floro and slugging first baseman Josh Bell make the Diamondbacks a dangerous team in the playoffs. They showed in 2023 how a blistering hot team can pull off a miracle run and can do it again. If Floro can provide a steady arm in the bullpen and Bell replaces the injured Christian Walker's production, expect them to be around in October.

The Nationals used the deadline to amass prospects and young players amid a rough start to the season. They were not able to get the return that their division rival Miami Marlins, but they are still in a good position.