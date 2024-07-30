The Arizona Diamondbacks haven't had the follow-up season to their World Series run from last year that they were hoping to have, but they are still looking to add to their roster at the trade deadline. They had an unexpected need pop up at first base on Monday night when Christian Walker was forced out of their 9-8 win over the Washington Nationals early with an oblique injury, so they had to act quickly ahead of the deadline in an effort to fill this need.

Luckily, they had a solid option there for the taking in Josh Bell after he was designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins on Sunday. The Diamondbacks managed to swoop in and land Bell in a deal with the Marlins, with the only thing going Miami's way from Arizona being cash considerations.

Diamondbacks add Josh Bell as Christian Walker insurance

While Walker's injury status is still being evaluated, Arizona's front office decided it was better to be safe than sorry by going out and acquiring Bell. The fact that they didn't even have to attach a prospect to this deal, and will simply be sending Miami $2.25 million, made this a no-brainer of a move for the D-Backs.

Via Steve Gilbert:

“The Diamondbacks will pay $2.25 million of Josh Bell’s remaining salary.”

The Marlins had made it clear they wanted to get rid of Bell for awhile now, and while he's not exactly having a great season (.239 BA, 14 HR, 49 RBI, .699 OPS), he has value for a playoff contender like the Diamondbacks, especially if Walker misses an extended period of time. Bell can hit from both sides of the plate, and he has been heating up as of late, which only makes this a better move for Arizona.

Losing Walker, who is in the middle of putting together another big season (.254 BA, 23 HR, 71 RBI, .815 OPS), for an extended period of time would hurt, but Bell is a solid replacement for the time being if that ends up happening. And given the heater he had been on with Miami prior to this trade, he could be a big factor for Arizona even if Walker doesn't have to miss time. This is a steal of a move for the Diamondbacks, and it will be interesting to see how Bell fares with his new team.