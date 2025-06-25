In 2017, Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte lost his mother in a car accident. During the 2023 NLCS, Marte dedicated his MVP performance to her memory.

His grief resurfaced on Tuesday night's game against the Chicago White Sox when a fan hurled insults towards Marte. The fan invoked his late mother, leaving Marte in tears, per Nick Piecoro of the

Arizona Republic.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo proceeded to console Marte on the mound during a pitching rotation in the 7th inning.

Ultimately, the stadium removed the fan.

Later on, Marte hit a home run as the Diamondbacks defeated the White Sox 4-1. Afterward, he declined to speak after the game, per a team spokesperson.

Teammates were infuriated by the incident. One of those was shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, who unleashed a blunt response to what happened and said that MLB needs to do more to combat fan behavior.

“That can’t happen,” Perdomo said. “Everybody knows how Ketel is. He’s fun. He plays the game hard. I feel bad for him. I feel mad about it. I hope MLB can do something with that guy. I don’t know who it was, but they’ve got to do something. We can’t continue to do that (expletive) here in MLB.”

Permodo later suggested the fan be banned. He also looked at the fan straight in the eye and he put his head down.

Elpidia Valdez died in the Dominican Republic shortly after talking with her son on the phone.

Ketel Marte's contributions to the Diamondbacks

On Monday, Marte and Pavin Smith hit back to back home runs. A factor in the Diamondbacks defeating the White Sox 10-0.

Marte is batting .320 with 62 hits, 15 home runs, and 32 RBIs. His versatility enabled him to become an All-Star in 2019.

Marte finished the season batting .316, with 20 home runs and 51 RBIs. He holds the postseason record for the longest hitting streak to start a career.