There are a number of reasons for the Arizona Diamondbacks' 2023 success. Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly have led the pitching staff, while OF Corbin Carroll made a strong NL Rookie of the Year case. Ketel Marte has also stepped up. But does country artist Morgan Wallen deserve some credit for Arizona's World Series run as well?

The ‘One Thing At A Time' singer isn't shy about sharing his love for baseball. He grew up playing the sport and often wears jerseys to his concerts. Wallen also sings a baseball-themed song called ”98 Braves' and constructed the music video for his song ‘7 Summers' around the sport. So what does Wallen have to do with the Diamondbacks?

D'Backs GM Mike Hazen recently admitted to listening to Wallen's album ‘One Thing At A Time' on repeat, something that's become a superstition of sorts amid the team's success.

Mike Hazen gets real on listening to Morgan Wallen amid Diamondbacks' World Series journey

“I work out in the gym the same way,” Hazen said, via Audacy's Baseball Isn't Boring podcast. “I do the same workout, I listen to the same music every time. Same music, same album, same everything. And then I come to the ballpark on the first bus with the staff. I change my jacket for every series, but I’ve washed all the same shirts. I’ve worn the same pair of pants for every game. I have the same pair of shoes for every game. I wear the same pair of socks every game.

“Morgan Wallen, his album that came out. Over and over and over again. I started that in the regular season. This all started a long time ago. It’s a continuation of that. Why am I going to change it now?”

Okay, so maybe crediting Morgan Wallen for the Diamondbacks' success is a bit far-fetched. But baseball players, coaches, and general managers tend to be superstitious. Leaning on Wallen's album has seemingly helped Hazen during the stress of the MLB playoffs.

Now Arizona is just a few wins away from a World Series victory. Taking care of business against the Texas Rangers won't be easy though.