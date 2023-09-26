Peyton Manning and Eli Manning recently made an appearance in country singer Morgan Wallen's 2024 tour announcement video. Wallen, who had to take time off from touring last year due to vocal concerns, is back and announced his “One Night At A Time 2024” tour. As aforementioned, he had some help from the Manning brothers while making the announcement, which of course added plenty of humor to the video.

Video via Morgan Wallen's X (formerly Twitter) account:

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

ONE NIGHT AT A TIME 2024 Tickets for One Night At A Time 2024 will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process. Fans can register now through Sunday, October 1 at 11:59… pic.twitter.com/ghV5kihLfU — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) September 26, 2023

The video begins with a man with a mullet and a hat listening to Wallen's song, “Last Night.” The man, who ends up being Peyton Manning, turns around and answers a FaceTime call from Morgan Wallen.

Wallen proceeds to ask Manning how the announcement video is going before reminding him not to dress up or “overdue it with the bad jokes”, which of course Peyton does. After roasting Wallen's new haircut, as the singer recently cut his mullet, Peyton brings Eli Manning into the conversation.

“If you wanted someone who doesn't know how to look cool and can't sing or tell jokes, you should have called Eli.”

“Eli,” Morgan Wallen responds with a smile on his face. “That's a great idea.”

Wallen then hangs up the FaceTime and Eli ends up making the actual tour announcement.

In addition to announcing the 2024 tour, Wallen said he's planning to “single Cowgirls, Man Made A Bar and who knows maybe 98 Braves,” all of which are some of his most popular songs. Additionally, Wallen shared that he has a song coming out on fellow country star Thomas Rhett's greatest hits album which will be released Friday.