The Arizona Diamondbacks are officially set to debut their franchise Hall of Fame. The team announced Saturday that Randy Johnson and Luis Gonzalez will be the first players ever inducted into the Diamondbacks Hall of Fame, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Randy Johnson, Luis Gonzalez heading to Diamondbacks Hall of Fame

The Diamondbacks were an expansion team that MLB added in 1998. It didn't take long for AZ to win its first World Series title, doing so during the 2001 season. The victory was especially impressive since it came against a New York Yankees ball club that had won three consecutive World Series from 1998-2000.

Johnson and Gonzalez both played pivotal roles in Arizona's Fall Classic upset over the Yankees, with Gonzalez even getting the game-winning hit off of Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera in Game 7.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Gonzalez joined the Diamondbacks in 1999 and immediately made the first All-Star Game of his career. It became clear that he was going to play a major role for the franchise moving forward. Sure enough, in addition to his epic 2001 World Series performance, Gonzalez would make four more All-Star teams during his eight years with the ball club.

Johnson is remembered as one of the best pitchers ever. He actually spent more time with the Seattle Mariners (10 years) than the Diamondbacks (8 years). Still, he will always be remembered as one of the greatest pitchers in Diamondbacks history, in addition to being an all time MLB great as aforementioned.

Johnson also joined Arizona in 1999 and made four consecutive All-Star teams. He'd up being selected to five total All-Star games during his time with the Diamondbacks, and won four consecutive NL Cy Young awards.

Luis Gonzalez and Randy Johnson are more than deserving of being elected to the Diamondbacks' Hall of Fame.