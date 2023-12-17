Lourdes Gurriel Jr. enjoyed an All-Star campaign with the Diamondbacks in 2023, and it looks like he will be re-signing with the in free agency.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to run it back after their magical World Series adventure in 2023, and they took a big step towards doing that on Sunday afternoon. With MLB free agency fully underway, the Diamondbacks opted to find a way to bring back one of their own, re-signing All-Star outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to a three-year, $42 million deal.

After spending the first five seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays, Gurriel was traded to Arizona last offseason, and promptly put together the best season of his career (.261 BA, 24 HR, 82 RBI, .772 OPS). Gurriel played a major role in the Diamondbacks World Series run, so the club opted to bring him back for the next few seasons as a result.

Via Jeff Passan:

“Outfielder Lourdes Gurriel’s deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks is for three years and $42 million with a club option for a fourth season, sources tell me and Kiley McDaniel. The deal also includes an opt-out after the second season.”

Diamondbacks working to keep their star core in tact

Gurriel proved himself to be a key piece of the Diamondbacks plans this season, and they rewarded him with a nice new deal in free agency. After making it all the way to the World Series last year, it would make sense for them to try to keep their squad intact as much as possible, and re-signing Gurriel will help them accomplish that.

After signing Eduardo Rodriguez to a big deal to shore up their starting rotation, Arizona made it a goal of theirs to keep their lineup strong, and they did that by keeping Gurriel around. There is still work to be done in free agency, but the Diamondbacks have done a good piece of business by keeping their talented outfielder in town for the next few seasons.