The Arizona Diamondbacks trail the Philadelphia Phillies 0-2 in the NLCS. Arizona is surely viewing Game 3 as a must-win affair. Following in the 2004 Boston Red Sox's footsteps isn't the preferred course of action. Regardless of Game 3's outcome, Arizona will still be trailing Philadelphia heading into Game 4. Nevertheless, the Diamondbacks won't turn to ace Zac Gallen on short rest, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Nightengale reports that Arizona is prepared to proceed with a bullpen approach in Game 4. The decision not to start Gallen in Game 4 is surprising given the current circumstances in the NLCS. It will be an especially bold decision if the Diamondbacks lose in Game 3.

However, most pitchers aren't used to working on short rest. Injury concerns aside, Gallen likely wouldn't be all that sharp. The Diamondbacks are content with utilizing the bullpen in Game 4. That means Game 3's starter Brandon Pfaadt needs to give Arizona some length in his start. If he's forced to exit early, the Diamondbacks will be in a troublesome situation without question.

Zac Gallen starting Game 5, not Game 4

Gallen is an NL Cy Young candidate and has emerged as one of the best pitchers in baseball over the years. He is the ace of the Diamondbacks rotation and Arizona has leaned on him all season long.

Gallen's ERA ended up being 3.47 in 2023. He recorded a career-high 210 innings of work though. One has to wonder if fatigue is starting to become an issue for the right-hander. Gallen hadn't ever pitched more than 185 innings in a single-season prior to the '23 campaign, so Arizona is exercising some caution.

Still, the decision not to start him in Game 4 could backfire in a sense. If the Diamondbacks get swept, they will be forced to wonder all offseason whether or not Gallen should have pitched in the game.

Torey Lovullo and Arizona are showing confidence in the pitching rotation though. Perhaps Pfaadt and the bullpen can save the Diamondbacks' season in Games 3 and 4.