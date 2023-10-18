The Philadelphia Phillies look to take a 3-0 series lead as they face the Arizona Diamondbacks. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with an NLCS Game 3 Phillies-Diamondbacks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Phillies have dominated the series so far. They won game one of the series 5-3. It opened the bottom of the first inning with a Kyle Schwarber home run, and then a Bryce Harper home run to make it a 2-0 lead. Nick Castellanos homered in the bottom of the second to make it 3-0. The lead moved to four with a Harper single that scored Trea Turner, and then Harper would score on a JT Realmuto single in the fifth. The Diamondbacks would make a dent in the lead in the sixth. A Geraldo Perdomo home would score two runs before a sacrifice fly would score a run, but the Diamondbacks would fall 5-3.

Game two was an onslaught for the Phillies. Trea Turner opened with a home run in the bottom of the first to make it 1-0. Then, Kyle Schwarber homered in the bottom of the third to make it 2-0. He would hit another in the sixth as the Phillies would make it 6-0 in the sixth inning. They would come away with a 10-0 win to make it a 2-0 series lead.

Here are the Phillies-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ALCS Odds: Phillies-Diamondbacks Game 3 Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+120)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-144)

Over: 9 (-114)

Under: 9 (-106)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 3

Time: 5:07 PM ET/ 2:07 PM PT

TV: TBS

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies have hit 19 home runs so far in the playoffs, led by Nick Castellanos. Castellanos has been great so far in the playoffs. He is hitting .345 with a .394 on-base percentage. He has five home runs and seven RBIs so far while also scoring seven times. Castellanos has also hit two doubles and stolen a base so far. Meanwhile, Bryce Harper is slugging well too. He has hit four home runs so far in the playoffs. Harper is hitting .385 in the playoffs with a .543 on-base percentage. He has seven RBIs and has scored ten times so far in the playoffs.

Trea Turner may be the hottest bat in the lineup for the Phillies. He is hitting .400 so far in the playoffs. Turner has a home run and two doubles, with four RBIS so far. Turner has also scored eight runs and stolen four bases. Kyle Schwarber rounds out the hot bats for the Phillies. He is hitting just .219 with a .286 on-base percentage. Still, he has three home runs and two doubles with four RBIs. Schwarber and five runs scored so far.

As a whole, the Phillies are hitting .284 so far in the playoffs. They have hit 19 doubles and 19 home runs while scoring 46 times. They have also stolen ten bases.

The Phillies are expected to start Ranger Suarez in this game. Suarez was 4-6 on the season with a 4.18 ERA. So far in the playoffs, he has made two starts pitching 8.2 innings over the two starts and having a 1.04 ERA. In the first start he made, he went 3.2 innings against the Braves and gave up just one hit. Then, on the second start, he went five innings, giving up a solo home run and taking the win over the Braves.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks need to slow down this Phillies offense. That will be the job of Brandon Pfaadt. He was 3-9 on the season with a 5.72 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP. So far, Pfaadt has pitched seven innings in the playoffs over two starts. In that time he has given up three runs with a home run. All three runs came in the first start against the Brewers. He went just 2.2 innings with seven hits and three runs in that start. Pfaadt came back and had a solid start against the Dodgers. He went 4.1 innings giving up two hits and striking out two in a Diamondbacks win.

Meanwhile, Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll need to continue to be solid in this game. Marter is hitting .333 so far in the playoffs with a .355 on-base percentage. He has hit two doubles and two home runs, with four RBIs so far. Marte has a stolen base and has scored four runs. Carroll is also hitting .333 in the playoffs with a .467 on-base percentage. Carroll also has two home runs and hit four RBIS, with a double. He has scored six times so far in the playoffs while stealing two bases.

Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno have joined Marte and Caroll in driving in runs. Walker is hitting just .250, but he has hit two doubles and a home run, which has helped him drive in five runs. He has also stolen two bases and scored five times. Further, Moreno has scored just three times and is hitting just .217, but three of his hits are home runs. That has led to him driving in six.

The Diamondbacks need to hit better as a team while still taking advantage of their scoring chances. They are hitting just .226 with seven doubles and 14 home runs. They have scored 33 times so far in the playoffs. That is not an expected total of just 31.4 runs though. If they can string together a few more hits, they will be able to get to Ranger Suarez and get the win.

Final Phillies-Diamondbacks Game 3 Prediction & Pick

In the pitching match-up, the Phillies will have a small edge. Ranger Suarez has been better in the playoffs than Brandon Pfaadt and was better in the regular season. Suarez also has a lot of post-season experience to lean on. Last year he pitched in five games, going 14.2 innings with a 1.23 ERA in the playoffs. Further, the Phillies are hitting better. They have more power in the lineup, are getting on base more, and scoring more. The Diamondbacks have had a great run so far, but without a perfect pitching performance from Pfaadt, they will see their magical post-season run starting to end. The prediction in this Phillies-Diamondbacks game is the Phillies continue their slugfest in a big win.

Final Phillies-Diamondbacks Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (+120)