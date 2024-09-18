The Arizona Diamondbacks lead MLB with 826 runs scored. In fact, they're the only team to cross the plate more than 800 times in 2024. Helping lead the charge is first baseman Christian Walker.

However, Walker is set to be a free agent following the campaign. Playing in Arizona for the past eight seasons, Walker admits that he is entering murky, yet exciting waters, via Foul Territory.

“It's overwhelming in the best way,” Walker said.

“Looking back on the career and how much emotion has gone into this, how much sacrifice. Not just me but my family My wife following me around all those years and sticking with me,” Walker continued. “Depending how you look on it, it could be stressful and like so much is out of your control. But maybe you're in a spot to make a decision for the first time in a long time.”

“I'm trying to be real about it,” Walker concluded. “Being 33, who knows how many times you get to be in a spot like this. Really just wanting to have fun with it and have nothing but good feelings with it. I'm proud of myself. But I'm proud and thankful for the people around me that has supported me up until this point.”

Walker will be one of the best power bats available when he enters free agency. On the season, he is hitting .257 with 26 home runs and 79 RBI. The year prior he had 33 long balls and 103 RBI. In 2022, Walker blasted 36 homers and drove in 94 runs. The point is, Walker has proven to be a consistent threat at the plate over the last three seasons.

Alongside his offense, Christian Walker also provides strong defense at the cold corner. He was a Gold Glover in both 2022 and 2023.

Coming off of a trip to the World Series and with playoffs on their mind in 2024, the Diamondbacks know how important Walker is to their franchise. Perhaps they reward him with a long-term contract extension after the season.

But until any ink is dried, Walker will see what's out there and see where he can cash in after his recent power surge.

Christian Walker's rise to Diamondbacks star

Walker was originally selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth-round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He was designated for assignment in 2017 and bounced around a few ball clubs before eventually getting claimed by Arizona.

He didn't see much playing time until 2019. But once he did, Walker hit .259 with 29 home runs and 73 RBI. The first baseman proved he can be a major part of the Diamondbacks' offensive plans moving forward.

And that is exactly what he has done. Outside of the CO-VID19 shortened 2020 season and the 2021 campaign, Walker has hit at least 25 home runs and driven in 73 runs since 2019. Over his 808 total games with the Diamondbacks, Walker is hitting .252 with 146 RBI and 437 RBI.

With Arizona finding their playoff stride, they'd surely like to keep Walker in the lineup. But plenty of other teams want to add him to theirs. It'll be a tricky situation to manage, but Walker is trying to enjoy the free agency ride for potentially the last time.