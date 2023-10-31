Christian Walker is not having a terrific 2023 MLB playoffs. Although the Arizona Diamondbacks have defied the odds and reached the 2023 World Series, they did so despite the struggles of Walker at the plate. Still, D-backs fans gave Walker so much respect and showed him their unrelenting support when they gave him a standing ovation in Game 3 of the series against the Texas Rangers Monday night.

It actually even worked, as Walker got a double when he swung on the first pitch he saw in Game 3.

Although the Diamondbacks ultimately lost the game, 3-1, Walker did not forget to acknowledge the support of Arizona fans.

“I appreciate that. At the end of the day to know you got support and you got love from the home crowd, it’s a good feeling,” Walker told reporters following the contest (h/t PHNX Diamondbacks). Walker is playing on a one-year, $6.5 million deal he inked with Arizona back in January.

Walker, who went just 1-for-4 with a strikeout in Game 3, is currently batting .173/.333/.308 since the start of the 2023 MLB playoffs. He actually looked as if he was going to have a huge postseason when he went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a double in Arizona's very first game of the playoffs, a 6-3 road win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Oct 3.

If anything, Walker is now on a two-game hitting streak and he'll look to be better in Game 4 Tuesday night. For what it's worth, Walker is 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs in his career against Texas' Game 4 starter Andrew Heaney.