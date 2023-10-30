The World Series is tied at one game each as the Texas Rangers travel to face the Arizona Diamondbacks. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a World Series Game 3 Rangers-Diamondbacks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

In game one of the series, the Rangers struck first, with first-inning RBIs from Evan Carter and Adolis Garcia. The Diamondbacks would strike back though in the third inning. Corbin Carroll drove in two and then Ketel Marte another one as the Diamondbacks took a 3-2 lead. The game would be tied with a Mitch Garver walk with the bases loaded, but Tommy Pham hit a home run to give the Diamondbacks the lead again. The Diamondbacks would lead 5-3 but Corey Seager hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to tie it. Adolis Garcia would then walk it off with a home run in the tenth.

In game two, it was dominated by the Diamondbacks. Merill Kelly went seven innings, allowing just three hits and a run while striking out nine. The Diamondbacks did not open the scoring until the third inning on a Gabriel Moreno home run, followed by a Lourdes Grurriel Single to give them a 2-0 lead. Mitch Garver would make it 2-1 with a home run in the fourth, but that would be the last run the Rangers would score. Evan Longoria and Corbin Carroll added runs in the seventh. They would add three more in the eighth and another in the ninth to give the Diamondbacks the win, and a tied series.

Here are the Rangers-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Series Odds: Rangers-Diamondbacks Game 3 Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+138)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-166)

Over: 9 (-108)

Under: 9 (-112)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game 3

Time: 8:03 PM ET/ 5:03 PM PT

TV: FOX

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

For the Rangers, it has been Adolis Garcia leading them in the playoffs so far. He is hitting .339 in the playoffs with eight home runs already. That has led to him having 22 RBIs in the playoffs. Garcia also hit a double, stole two bases, and scored 11 times so far in the playoffs. Meanwhile, game-one hero Corey Seager has also been great in the playoffs. He is hitting .302 with a .456 on-base percentage. He has five doubles and four home runs so far in the playoffs, which has led to eight RBIs. Further, he has scored 15 times in the playoffs.

Joining Garcia and Seager in producing for the Rangers is Mitch Garver. He is hitting .268 in the playoffs with a .362 on-base percentage. Garver has hit two doubles and three home runs while sitting second on the team in RBIs in the playoffs. He has hit 13 RBIs in the playoffs so far.

As a team, the Rangers are hitting well in the playoffs. They have hit .255 in the playoffs with a .339 on-base percentage. Further, They have hit 25 home runs in the 14 games, good for almost two home runs per game. Further, thye have scored 78 times in the 14 games, good for 5.6 runs per game.

The Rangers will send Max Scherzer to the mound in Game Three to make the start. He was 13-6 in the regular season with a 3.77 ERA. Scherzer has made two starts so far in the playoffs, and they have not gone great. In his first start, he went just four innings giving up five runs, taking the loss. Last time out, facing the Astros, he went 2.2 innings and gave up two runs as the Rangers won.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks have been led at the plate by Ketel Marte so far in the playoffs. He is hitting .333 with a .354 on-base percentage in the playoffs so far. Marte has six doubles, a triple, and two home runs in the playoffs while driving in 11 runs. Marte has also stolen three bases while scoring six runs. Stealing bases is something that Corbin Caroll continues to do well. Caroll has stolen four bases in the playoffs so far. He is hitting .296 in the playoffs with a .381 on-base percentage. Carroll also has a double, a triple, and two home runs. That gives him ten RBIs in the playoffs with ten runs scored as well.

Meanwhile, Christian Walker is also stealing bases. He has five stolen bases in the playoffs. Walker is hitting just .167 in the playoffs, but he has a .339 on-base percentage. He has hit a home run and three doubles so far in the playoffs, leading to six runs scored and seven RBIs. Joining Walker in being productive is Gabriel Moreno. Moreno has hit .250 in the playoffs with a .316 on-base percentage. He has ten RBIs in the playroom offs while scoring four times.

The Diamondbacks do not hit for the same power as the Rangers, but they are hitting well. They are hitting .257 in the playoffs with a .322 on-base percentage. They have stolen 21 bases in the playoffs so far while scoring 65 runs.

The Diamondbacks will be sending Brandon Pfaadt to the mound to make the start. He was 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA. He has been solid in the playoffs though. So far in the playoffs, Pfaadt has made four starts, giving up just five runs. He has a 2.70 ERA in the playoffs and the Diamondbacks have won the game in all four of his starts in the playoffs so far.

Final Rangers-Diamondbacks Game 3 Prediction & Pick

The Rangers and Diamondbacks are tied at one game each in this series. The major issue for the Rangers in the last game was the bullpen. That would be a worry for this game too. The Rangers are sending Max Scherzer to the mound today and he has not gone deep into games in the playoffs. Meanwhile. Brandon Pfaadt has been solid, and the Diamondbacks are winning with him on the mound. The Rangers will get runs in this game due to their high-power offense, but it will not be a blowout. The prediction is this Rangers-Diamondbacks game three is a close game that is decided late again as the Diamondbacks Cover.

