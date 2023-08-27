Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll has rewritten the MLB record books. Carroll became just the fourth rookie in MLB history to pull off a feat the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout last did in 2012, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Corbin Carroll reached the milestone with a stolen base in the Diamondbacks' 5-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Corbin Carroll is the 4th rookie in MLB history with 20 HR and 40 SB in a single season, joining Mike Trout in 2012, Mitchell Page in 1977, and Tommie Agee in 1966. He also becomes the 2nd player in Diamondbacks history to do so, joining Eric Byrnes in 2007. pic.twitter.com/Am43VyoQOk — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 27, 2023

This isn't the first time the 23-year-old Carroll has been mentioned in the same breath as Trout. The former needed only 134 games to hit 25 home runs and steal 35 bases. Trout needed just 128 games to accomplish that feat.

Corbin Carroll made his MLB debut with the Diamondbacks last year after three years in the minor leagues. He has been making a statement with Arizona this season. He has batted .281 with 22 home runs, 64 RBIs, and 40 stolen bases in 2023. To nobody's surprise, Carroll earned his first MLB All-Star selection last month.

Carroll signed a lucrative eight-year, $111 million contract extension with the Diamondbacks on March 12. He has been earning every single penny of that deal. Thanks to his efforts, Arizona has now won seven games in a row. The Diamondbacks' 68-62 win-loss record is their best in fours seasons. Not only that, but Arizona currently occupies the National League's second Wild Card slot.

The Diamondbacks have made just six postseason appearances in their 26-year existence. Three of those postseason appearances came in their first five seasons from 1998 to 2002. That memorable run included a World Series victory over the New York Yankees in 2001.

With Corbin Carroll on board, the Diamondbacks are in a good position to end their five-year postseason drought. He will also continue breaking more records at the rate he's going.