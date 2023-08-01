Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Corbin Carroll just reached 25 home runs and 35 stolen bases with a stolen base Monday night against the San Francisco Giants. It took Carroll the second-fewest amount of games (134) in MLB history to do so, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The only player that needed less games? Mike Trout, with 128.

Any time you're joining a list that only Mike Trout is on, it's probably a really good sign. Trout's first full season was phenomenal; he won the AL Rookie of the Year and finished second in MVP voting. In that campaign, he hit .326, launched 30 homers and stole 49 bases and also led the league in runs and OPS+.

Now, Corbin Carroll's season hasn't been quite up to that standard. Still, he's off to a fantastic start to his career. In his first full season, he's already an All-Star starter and is running away with the NL Rookie of the Year award.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Carroll is slashing .282/.361/.541/.902 with 21 home runs, 33 steals and a 145 OPS+. He has been a big part of Arizona's success this year. The Diamondbacks are currently third in the NL West at 57-50, but they're just 3.5 games back from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Before the All-Star break, the Diamondbacks were winning the division. However, the Dodgers and Giants have crept up in the standings. They won Monday's game against the Giants, which is the first of a four-game set. These are critical games as the MLB trade deadline passes and the home stretch of the season commences. The Diamondbacks are also currently tied for the third Wild Card spot with the Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers.