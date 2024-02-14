Even the big leaguers get nervous.

Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll established himself as one of the MLB's best players as a rookie in 2023. He ran away with National League Rookie of the Year honors and was the first rookie in Diamondbacks history to be an All-Star.

As big of a star as he is, Carroll is only 23 years old and grew up idolizing a lot of the same players he's competing against in the MLB. Carroll shared a story about meeting an MLB superstar and being in awe of him during a chance encounter during the 2023 season.

“Me and Alek Thomas got in the elevator at Chase Field one time and (Juan) Soto was in there,” Carroll said, via MLB. “That might be the one time.”

It's hard to blame Carroll for being rendered speechless when meeting Juan Soto. In such a short time, Soto has become one of the most feared hittest in the league and is a perennial MVP candidate every season. Carroll is on the right track in mimicking Soto's success after a spectacular rookie year.

Carroll should have plenty more opportunities to meet fellow stars throughout his career. The Diamondbacks outfielder will likely be a multi-time All-Star, allowing him to be part of the MLB's midseason spectacle almost annually.

Corbin Carroll could soon become the sort of player that Juan Soto was to him as he gets further into his career. The D-backs expect him to become a leader and they gave him the contract to give him the freedom to do so. A pennant win during your rookie season isn’t a bad way to kick off an eight-year contract.

The Diamondbacks have their star and Carroll can continue to grow his image and his place among baseball's best in Arizona. This story is a nice reminder that baseball players are all just kids at heart as well and get starstruck when meeting men of the same profession.