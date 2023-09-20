The Arizona Diamondbacks have a special one in rookie Corbin Carroll. The star outfielder added to his terrific first season in the big leagues Wednesday night when he finally hit a milestone no rookie in the history of MLB had managed to pull off before, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

“Corbin Carroll becomes the first rookie in AL/NL history to hit 25 home runs and steal 50 bases.”

Carroll entered Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants with 24 home runs and 48 stolen bases in the 2023 MLB regular season, but he made sure that the night wouldn't end without him hitting his 25th home run of the year and recording his 49th and 50th stolen base of the campaign. He stole his 49th base when he swiped the bag in the first inning to reach second base, which led to a run later on. Then he did it again in the third inning to capture the second base before scoring a run moments later. Caroll did not stop making loud noises right there, as he sent one deep for a solo home run in the seventh inning to extend the Diamondbacks' lead to three runs, 4-1.

Corbin Carroll is indeed having a great rookie season in the big leagues, but the real immediate goal is still to help the Diamondbacks secure a spot in the nearing 2023 MLB playoffs. With the Los Angeles Dodgers locking up the National League West division title, the only way for Arizona to make it to the postseason is via the Wild Card route.