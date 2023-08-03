The MLB season is heating up, and we are almost at the end, with many players fighting for specific individual awards. We are at the four-month period, and Corbin Carroll is the favorite to win the NL Rookie of the Year, as he is having a great season.

Carroll is currently the overwhelming favorite to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award, according to betting odds on Fanduel. Now, he hopes to continue playing well and show the world why he is the best choice for this award. But the fact that he is the overwhelming favorite means you should probably place that bet now because the odds might get worse as the race gets closer to ending. Thus, there is more urgency to make a bet before it's too late. Let's take a look at the numbers.

Corbin is batting .276 with 21 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 77 runs. Moreover, he is leading the charge and helping power the Diamondbacks as they fight for a playoff spot. But Carroll has some competition. Thus, he still must finish the season strong and fight off several players. The biggest threats to his crown are Matt McClain and Elly De La Cruz. Significantly, McClain is batting .305 with 11 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 51 runs. De La Cruz is hitting .269 with seven home runs, 20 RBIs, and 38 runs. Additionally, he has 17 stolen bases. But Carroll has been consistent all year. Amazingly, he just joined an exclusive club as he has reached 25 home runs and 35 stolen bases. Carroll remains the favorite to win this award.

Powering the Playoff Race for the Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll has been a favorite focal part of the playoff race. Significantly, the Diamondbacks would not be in the race without him. Carroll will have more motivation to play well with the DBacks still in contention. Ultimately, they are in the playoff hunt. Carroll will have some tough games against the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres coming up. However, he will also have games at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies on the docket. There will also be games against the Cincinnati Reds. Likewise, September will bring an easier slate.

Some of their opponents will include the Rockies, Chicago Cubs, and New York Mets. Additionally, there will be a road trip against the New York yankees and the Chicago White Sox. There will be plenty of chances to do more damage at hitter-friendly ballparks.

Corbin Carroll Has a Good Spot in the Lineup

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Corbin Carroll is the third hitter in the lineup. Moreover, he slots between Ketel Marte and Christian Walker. Marte is batting .292 with 18 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 73 runs. Meanwhile, Walker is hitting .262 with 22 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 56 runs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is also in the lineup. Yes, he is struggling. But Gurriel is still hitting .252 with 16 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 43 runs.

Carroll does not have to worry about pitchers intentionally walking him because there are other dangerous hitters in the lineup that can do damage. Furthermore, he has the wheels on the basepaths that can scare any pitcher. Opposing pitchers don't want to put him in scoring position because there is a high likelihood he will score. Hence, there is little chance of pitchers giving him free passes. It will also give him more chances to hit the baseball and then get on base and produce more damage with his wheels.

Other Corbin Carroll Accolades

Corbin Carroll has had so many accolades this season. Now, let's look at some of his statcast. Carroll has a 113.8 maximum exit velocity. Ultimately, that puts him in the top 10% of the league. Carroll also has a WOBA of .377. Remarkably, that puts him in the top 7% in the majors. Carroll has hit 14 of his home runs off fastballs. Additionally, he has slugged five home runs off breaking balls and two on offspeed pitches.

Carroll also won the 2023 June NL Rookie of the Month award. Also, he won the June 11 NL Player of the Week award. Carroll is fifth in the majors in runs. Furthermore, he is fourth in the NL in triples with four. Carroll is also second in the majors in stolen bases. Therefore, he has thrived in so many categories that it has given him a significant advantage in the NL Rookie of the Year Award race.

It is why you should place your bet now. Likewise, he is the best bet to win this award as he only has to fend off two players who both are doing well but nearly at the level Carroll has played.