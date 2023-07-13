Professional athletes were also once kids who played in the parks and summer little leagues. MLB players often had to fend for their own as a child and thrive in the competitive environment at such an early age. However, these youngsters sometimes get rewarded when one of their idols pulls up near their neighborhood for them to meet. This is exactly what Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll did to lighten up the mood for these children.

The outfielder for the Diamondbacks may be tough inside the field but he has a soft spot for kids. He went back to the same little league that he grew up in and signed autographs, per Brittney Bush Bollay.

Corbin Carroll quietly did a meet and greet this afternoon for my kid’s little league, which Corbin is an alum of. He took the time for a photo, autograph, and conversation with every kid, and I was just so struck by how kind it was. pic.twitter.com/6o7gE3vOtB — Brittney Bush Bollay (@BrittneyBush) July 13, 2023

Corbin Carroll went to the event in secret. It was to the surprise of the kids that they got to meet an MLB All-Star. A lot of children lined up to meet him, take photos, greetings, get advice and all sorts of other fun things that a person does when they meet their idol.

The best part about everything was that he was in no rush. The one-time All-Star for Arizona had all the time in the world to mingle with the kids who were eager to see him. He was also very kind in talking and handling each conversation with them. Even the parents were left in awe because Carroll was so accommodating and welcoming to their young ones.

A child can surely derive a lot from these experiences. They can tell stories, frame their memorabilia, and even hang up photos. Although, the greatest thing he might have imparted to them would be the inspiration to keep going in baseball.