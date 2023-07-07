For the second time in under a week, Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Corbin Carroll was forced to leave a game with a right shoulder injury. The All-Star outfielder will undergo an MRI on Friday to reveal the extent of the ailment, but manager Torey Lovullo said the team received positive news on the injury.

“More positive than I was thinking after I saw what I saw,” he explained after the Diamondbacks lost 9-0 to the New York Mets on Thursday, per ESPN.

Carroll left the game after a swing in the seventh inning of the contest. The 22-year-old star immediately grabbed his arm, walked to the dugout and headed into the clubhouse with Arizona's athletic trainer not far behind.

Initial tests on the strength of the shoulder were positive, says Lovullo, and more clarity should be revealed following the imaging on Friday.

“However, given Carroll's short- and long-term history with right shoulder issues — he left a June 29 game against Tampa Bay after he felt something in his shoulder during his second at-bat of the game, and he had surgery on it in May 2021 — he will undergo an MRI on Friday to determine the extent of what's wrong,” wrote ESPN on Friday.

Lovullo said there wouldn't be any decision on how many games Carroll could miss, or if he'll require a trip to the injured list. It seems unlikely that he will play again before the MLB's All-Star break. The young superstar was set to be a starter in next week's All-Star game, but that is obviously now up in the air.

Corbin Carroll is having an incredible rookie season, hitting .290 with 18 home runs and 24 stolen bases for the Diamondbacks, who lead the NL West by 0.5 games over the Los Angeles Dodgers.