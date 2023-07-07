The Arizona Diamondbacks got a serious injury scare on Thursday night when star outfielder Corbin Carroll went down mid swing during an at bat in the 7th inning. He started clutching his right shoulder after a big hack, and was immediately taken out of the game.

Corbin Carroll was removed from the game after seeming to injure his shoulder on a swing pic.twitter.com/nrNsnr6vaZ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 7, 2023

Carroll suffered a similar injury scare last week, and was held out on the day-to-day injury list for a few games as a precaution. The youngster is ripping .292 for the Diamondbacks, along with 46 RBI's, and they want to be extra careful with him after signing him to a massive eight-year, $111 million extension this offseason.

No player with less than 100 games of MLB service has ever signed such a lucrative deal, and the D-backs clearly see him as an incredible talent. They will be extremely worried about this continual shoulder problem, after the 22-year-old missed the entire 2021 season to get labrum surgery on a tear.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

To add insult to injury, the Mets were already scorching the D-backs 9-0 at this point, and that is how the game ended. New York is quickly heating up after a slow start, winning five in a row to begin July. Three of those wins came at the expensive of an Arizona sweep, who have now lost four straight.

The Diamondbacks now recede to just a half game up on the talented Los Angeles Dodgers, who are charging fast at the lead. They will attempt to overtake them this weekend heading into the All-Star break, and that is the least of the D-backs' troubles if Carroll is looking at a serious injury.

Carroll and his squad are currently holding +280 odds to win a stacked NL West division, ahead of the San Francisco Giants and struggling San Diego Padres, but behind the Dodgers who are favored at -170. It will be a long summer battle between the four teams for the top spot, and at least one will likely find themselves in a wildcard spot.