The stakes are higher in the 2023 MLB postseason but that doesn't seem to slow down Arizona Diamondbacks prized rookie Corbin Carroll. In fact, Carroll has stepped up his play since the start of the playoffs, leaving his teammates in awe, including veteran infielder Evan Longoria.

“I’ve seen more fire this postseason than I expected to see,” Longoria said of Caroll (via Zach Buchanan of The Messenger Sports), “which I think is a great thing.”

Through five games in the 2023 MLB playoffs, Corbin Carroll has managed to slash a robust .412/.565/.824 with two home runs, four RBIs, and two stolen bases. Back in the 2023 regular season, Carroll went .285/.362/.506 to go with 25 home runs and 54 stolen bases, thus becoming just the first rookie in the history of Major League Baseball to accumulate at least 25 home runs and 50 stolen bases.

Carroll is unquestionably a huge reason for the surprising success the Diamondbacks are having in the playoffs. They first swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild-Card round before stunning the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game sweep in the National League Division Series. Another tough test awaits the Diamondbacks in the NL Championship Series with Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies standing in the way between Arizona and an unlikely World Series appearance.

The Diamondbacks have struck gold in Carroll, whom they also signed to an eight-year extension deal worth $111 million back in March. That's a huge contract that, in retrospect, seemed like a bargain for Arizona. Carroll was taken by Arizona in the first round (16th overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft.